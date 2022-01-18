Asteroid near Earth: schedules, what technology you need to see it and more details

Asteroid 1994 PC1. (photo: CNN in Spanish)

Today, Tuesday, January 18, the asteroid 1994 PC1, whose diameter exceeds 1,000 meters, It will make its closest approach to Earth over the next two centuries.

It is not the first time that this asteroid has visited Earth. In fact, in 2015, there was an approach that was almost as good as it will be today. There was even another even larger than the one that can be seen this afternoon in 1933, although it went unnoticed, because at that time, the 1994 PC1 had not yet been discovered.

So today will definitely be the perfect time for you to watch it. In advance it is emphasized that it will not be possible to see it with the naked eye, but it will not require a large telescope either. In fact, perhaps in some places it can only be seen with binoculars. Of course, you have to be very clear about where you should look in the sky to appreciate it.

Asteroid 1994 PC1 is not dangerous for Earth

1994 PC1 was discovered in August 1994 by astronomer Robert McNaught at Siding Spring Observatory in New South Wales. However, the first observations of asteroids, unconsciously, occurred much earlier, in 1974.

Since its official discovery, it has been classified as a Near Earth Object (NEO). These objects are constantly being monitored, to avoid potentially dangerous approaches.

Siding Spring Observatory. (photo: YouTube/ANU TV)

But the fact that they are under surveillance does not suggest that they constitute a risk in themselves. In fact, this asteroid has never been present at any time. It is important to highlight since the distance it will have is equivalent to five times the distance between the Earth and the Moon.

Once an object is given the NEO name, it goes through an internal classification process where it can be classified as Apollo, Amor, Aten or Atira:

– The types Apollo are those that cross the Earth with semi-axes greater than this.

– The Love they are those that reach an orbit beyond the Earth, but inside Mars.

– the kind aten they cross the Earth with a semimajor axis but smaller than that of the mentioned planet.

– And the orbit of Athyra is exactly the same as that of Earth.

Asteroid 1994 PC1 is of the Apollo type. And also from types. That is, it has a rocky composition and moderate brightness.

Apollo-type asteroid. (photo: UNAM Global)

Schedules, how and where to see the asteroid 1994 PC1

Generally speaking, the best time to view it would be 21:05 UTC; that is to say, for the countries of America, Please note the following times:

– Peru (Lime), Colombia (Bogota), Ecuador (Quit) and U.S (Miami/New York): 4:51 p.m.

– Argentina (Buenos Aires), chili (Santiago), Uruguay (Montevideo), Paraguay (Asuncion) and Brazil (Rio de Janeiro): 6:51 p.m.

– Venezuela (Caracas) and bolivia (Peace): 5:51 p.m.

– Mexico (Mexico City): 3:51 p.m.

– U.S (The Angels): 1:51 p.m.

One way to know where to place your vision is use the NASA astronomical finder, as will help you know the right time and the right coordinates, depending on where you are located.

If it is not possible to see it from where you are located, you will have the opportunity to watch the broadcast of astronomer Gianluca Masi, who will retransmit the observations within the framework of the Virtual Telescope project, as of 20:00 UTC; that is, 15:00 in Peru.

