Aubameyang and Lemina leave the African Cup due to heart problems

The Gabonese Federation has allowed these two players to return to Europe

The Gabonese Football Federation (FEGAFOOT) announced this Monday that two of its key players in the present Africa Cup, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Y mario lemina, will leave the tournament immediately due to heart problems.

Aubameyang with the Gabon national team. AFPNews

According to the medical commission of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), “players Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Axel Meyé and Mario Lemina have just overcome COVID-19 but will not be able to play this match. The tests would show heart injuries and the CAF does not want to take any risk,” said the African Confederation last Monday before the debut of Gabon against Comoros.

After this situation detected a week ago, the Gabonese Federation has allowed these two players to return to Europe.

“The Gabonese Football Federation (FEGAFOOT) has decided to put pierre aubameyang and Mario Lemina at the disposal of their clubs to continue with the in-depth medical examinations,” reads the statement issued this Monday.