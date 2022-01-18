Banreservas will set up offices in Spain

The administrator from Banreservations, Samuel Pereira, announced this Tuesday that the bank will open Offices in Spain, where financial advisory services will be offered to Dominicans and Spanish investors.

He argued that the Dominican diaspora will have the support of a reliable office for operations financial. He indicated that last year remittances exceeded 10.4 billion dollars.

According to Pereyra, the Banco de Reservas in 2021 increased by concept of remittances more than 74% of the amounts received, compared to 2020.

“The average number of monthly transactions also grew by approximately 58% compared to the previous year, an unequivocal proof of the dynamic economic movement that this line represents for the national economy”Samuel Pereira Banreservas Manager “

US$575 billion for tourism and real estate development

In another order, the administrator from Banreservations He explained that during 2021 loans to the tourism and real estate development sector increased by 37%. He specified that last year the bank approved financing for more than 575 million dollars for large investment consortiums that develop important new projects in the Dominican Republic, of which 30 are for hotels and about 76 for real estate development.

Credits for tourism increased last year by 6,500 million pesos, raising the total balance of financing to RD$28,800 million.

“This increase of RD$6.5 billion, which represented a significant 30% more, was part of our commitment to contribute to the development of this important sector of our economy,” Pereyra said.

He argued that the new properties financed for tourism by Banreservations they contribute to the creation of direct and indirect jobs, as well as to the diversification of the country’s hotel offer, since they are made up of new brands that enter the market.