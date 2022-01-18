Best 4 calculator apps for freelancers

Professionals and freelancers have all these proposals in terms of calculators.

If there is something that a freelancer or professional must take care of as much as their business, it is the management of their accounts. The breakdown of VAT, personal income tax, the calculation of discounts or being able to prepare a budget is something that can be done without any inconvenience with the calculator on your mobile device. There are times when we must look for something more than the calculator on your mobile, a tool that allows us to work safely and without the risk of making mistakes. This proposal of business-oriented calculator applications it can be a good company when it comes to work, so they cannot be missing from your mobile. Do you dare to discover them?

How to buy and sell technology on Wallapop safely and legally

4 useful calculator apps for professionals

VAT calculator IRPF

One of the most recurring problems for freelancers and professionals is the calculation of personal income tax and VAT. Thanks to this application you will not have any kind of problem when making these calculations, which are shown in a very clear way and that you can apply directly to your invoices. If you want something to always have on hand and that frees you from a lot of paperwork, do not hesitate, it is one of the proposals that cannot be missing in your must have Of applications.

business calculator

It is an application that perfectly meets all the requirements that a professional may have. It is of great help when carrying out tax calculations, such as gross margin or net margin, as well as VAT or the equivalent annual rate of a loan, the APR. As a favorable point, it stands out that it is simple and that it has many options, however, it is a free version and you will have to deal with ads.

Floating Calculator

The hustle and bustle of a freelancer who works behind the wheel leads him to not want to waste time. This calculator proposal is different from the others in the sense that always appears on the home screen of your device. Yes, it is a floating calculator to always have at hand. Perhaps the most interesting thing, in addition to its simplicity, is that you can adapt the size of the calculator as you wish, so you will always have it configured to your liking.

ClevCalc – Calculator

This proposal is totally groundbreaking, perhaps because we are facing one of the most complete calculators that exist. You can configure it to have a scientific calculator, a unit converter, a loan calculator, or a discount calculator. 18 different possibilities that make this application a good candidate to always stay on your mobile device.

All these applications should never be missing from the repository of any professional or freelancer. Many times it is necessary to go a little further and obtain some of them, since they provide a point beyond the standard Google value calculator app. And you have probably already noticed it, they are all free, therefore it is one more incentive when it comes to being downloaded.

The best 4 apps to record the working day

When we have an application of this type on our mobile devices, we can operate with complete peace of mind, performing complex calculations when necessary. A good calculator is just as important as a password manager. There are activities in which having a competent and decisive calculator app at hand is an added value, because there are matters that cannot wait. Professionals such as commercials or travelers who work at any time, even when they stop to eat. Isn’t it always a good idea to be as well equipped as possible?

Related topics: Apps, Pros

Subscribe to Disney+ for only €8.99! to subscribe

3 months of Amazon Audible FREE! Access over 90,000 original audiobooks and podcasts get them here