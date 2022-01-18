Big Apple Subway Lines B, Z, 6 and 7 Resume Regular Service After COVID Lack of Staffing – NBC New York (47)

NEW YORK — Subway service is poised to become more regular beginning Wednesday, with two lines set to resume normal routes and two express lines set to do the same.

The MTA said regular service on the B and Z lines, which have been affected by COVID-induced staffing shortages since the beginning of the month, will also return to express service on the 6 and 7 lines, which have been plagued by the same problems. .

Also returning Wednesday: rush hour A line trains to and from Rockaway Park.

However, service on the W line will remain suspended for the time being. The W only serves stations where at least one other subway line is also available, so the MTA recommends taking the N in Queens or the R in Manhattan as an alternative.

The agency attributed the modified schedules to the surge in COVID-19 cases from the Omicron variant, which wiped out the industry’s critical workforce across the country earlier this month.

“Like everyone in New York, we have been affected by the continued rise of COVID-19,” reads an updated message on the MTA website. “In order for you to move as efficiently as possible, we are taking proactive steps to reassign train crews. This allows us to maintain service at all 472 stations in our system, albeit with reduced frequencies.”

Travelers are still encouraged to check the MTA website for the most up-to-date subway schedule information.