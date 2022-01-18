Big Papi may be short on votes for Cooperstown

The next Tuesday David Ortiz can become the fourth Dominican with a plaque in the Hall of Fame of Baseball. To date, 170 of the 392 ballots that will determine whether cooperstown will open more niches for the July ceremonial. It is 43.4% of the vote.

Ortiz leads the 25 on the ballot, appearing at 142, 83.5%, which seems like a good cushion to finish above the required 75% minimum.

However, Ryan Thibodaux, who has been tracking public votes and organizing them in an online Microsoft Excel document since 2009, is not entirely clear that the big daddy will get the necessary vote.

Private ballots not sent to Thibodaux’s file tend to result in a lower figure on the tracker, particularly for players who have been connected to performance-enhancing drugs.

In 2009, The New York Times reported (based on anonymous sources) that Ortiz failed a doping test in 2003. Then, the former slugger summoned the league to prove his positive, without receiving a response since it was from 2005 that the program of tests and sanctions was established.

“The question that remains for Ortiz is whether his drop from what the tracker shows on the day of the announcement resembles what we have seen from (Barry) Bonds and (Roger) Clemens (they dropped more than 11% last year) or less. (Andruw Jones, for example, dropped 5.1%),” Thibodaux told MLB.

“If post-results public voters and private voters treat Ortiz the way they treat Bonds and Clemens, Ortiz will likely fall short of 75 percent. If you are treated more charitably as they tend to be with most other candidates, then you have a real shot at being a member of the Hall of Fame on the first ballot,” explained Thibodaux, who organizes the nonprofit sheet. he

Trend

Bonds heading to stay out

Bonds and Clemens’ vote totals over the years have mirrored each other. Last year they reached 61.8% and 61.6%. Now, Bonds is at 77.1% and Clemens is at 75.9%. If they experience similar drops from public to private ballots as in the past, it doesn’t look like either will get elected.