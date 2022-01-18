Biosalud Day Hospital, a benchmark for integrative and regenerative medicine

face a illness with hope and receiving a treatment that improves the patient’s quality of life is something that any patient wants. A premise that becomes even more vital if we talk about pathologies that are difficult to diagnose, such as Lyme’s desease.

For this, a series of tests are carried out "in which each part of the body is related to the organism as a whole", following "the same sense of work of the immune system, strengthening it and discovering what blocks it due to toxicity, heavy metals, chemical substances, bacterial or viral infections" and according to intestinal health since "if the intestine is healthy, the organism is".

You’ve probably already heard of the Lyme’s desease, pathology in which Biosalud Da Hospital they are experts. This is the main disease transmitted by ticks.

Lyme disease, a very difficult disorder to diagnose

In fact, it is an illness that can be considered the nightmare of any patient and any general practitioner, given the difficulty in establishing its diagnosis.

The Lyme’s desease is caused by a type of bacteria found in animals such as mice and deer. The ticks Black-legged or deer that feed on these animals can infect humans through their bites.

Most likely, you will not see the infection occur. Ticks are tiny and very hard to see. It’s easy for one tick bite go unnoticed.

There are many patients who, having contracted it months or even years ago, undergo treatments aimed at eliminating other ailments, obviously without any acceptable clinical results.

The symptoms of this disease are usually the following:

Circular rash or rash at the site of the bite, typically appearing within the first week or two immediately following infection. Sometimes the rash may be hot to the touch, itchy, stinging, burning, or scaly. The rash can look and feel very differently in different patients, and may be more difficult to see in people with dark or brown skin, where it may look like a bruise. The rash increases in size over a few days to weeks, eventually fading away on its own. Along with the rash, the person may have flu-like symptoms, such as fatigue, headache, and muscle aches. Symptoms of the initial illness may subside on their own. But in some people the infection spreads to other parts of the body. Lyme disease can affect the heart, causing an irregular heartbeat, which can lead to dizziness or palpitations. It can also affect the nervous system, causing facial paralysis (Bell’s palsy), or meningitis.

Having such a wide range of symptoms, Lyme's desease it is difficult to diagnose.

Thanks to advanced diagnostic methods, personalized treatment can be set and 100% adapted to specific symptoms that Lyme disease causes in different patients.

