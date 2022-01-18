Bitcoin miner Rhodium prepares to go public, valued at $1.7 billion

The first cryptocurrency industry IPO in 2022 comes from a Texas-based Bitcoin (BTC) mining company, Rhodium Enterprises.

In an SEC filing last week, Rhodium plans to offer 7.69 million shares at $12 to $14 each in an initial public offering (IPO). Listing on the Nasdaq under the ticker “RHDM”, there will be 56.8 million class A shares and 67.5 million class B shares, valuing the company at just over $1.7 billion.

Rhodium is a cryptocurrency technology company that uses proprietary technology and liquid cooling technology to mine Bitcoin for its own account. Their goal is to be the most sustainable and profitable Bitcoin producer in the industry.

The firm joins a growing list of US-based companies mining Bitcoin. In the past three years, Marathon, Bitdeer Technologies, Riot Blockchain, and Bit Digital have debuted on exchanges like the NASDAQ.

According to the filing, Rhodium currently has 125 megawatts (MW) of mining capacity at its first Texas facility. 33,600 Bitcoin mining rigs are running, producing a total hash capacity of approximately 2.7 EH/s.

After going public and raising USD 100 million of capital, it will open its second facility in Texas where “they hope to develop 225 MW of additional capacity.” By the end of 2022, the company will effectively double its current capacity.

Considering that the average cost per BTC in 2021 was around $47,000, its electrical cost base is staggering:

“Our infrastructure platform allows us to mine Bitcoin at a significantly lower cost compared to the industry average. For the period from January 1, 2021, through September 30, 2021, our average electrical cost to produce one Bitcoin was of approximately USD 2,507”.

Texas continues to build a reputation as a Bitcoin mining-friendly state. In the fourth quarter of 2021, Senator Ted Cruz commented that Texas should use Bitcoin mining to take advantage of wasted natural gas, while the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) (ERCOT) anticipated that the energy demand for mining of Bitcoin in Texas could multiply by 5 in 2023.

Rhodium takes advantage of the “independent energy market of Texas and the abundance of low-cost renewable energy resources” as well as the business environment in favor of Bitcoin.

Given the company’s experience with liquid cooling technology and efficiency, for smaller Bitcoin miners looking to resolve valid blocks things have gotten a bit more difficult.