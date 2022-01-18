Bitcoin-related job openings grew 400% in the US

Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies had, in 2021, a positive performance and that extended to the workplace.

According to a recent analysis of the social network for jobs LinkedIn, job offers grew 395% with titles containing terms such as “bitcoin”, “Ethereum”, “blockchain” and “cryptocurrencies” in the United States, during the past 2021.

“While the majority of job openings were in software and finance, other industries are also seeing an increase in demand for cryptocurrency talent,” LinkedIn reported in a press release.

In addition to the aforementioned job areas, cryptocurrency-related jobs were offered at accounting, consulting, as well as the personnel search and computer hardware sectors, the company said.

In the text, LinkedIn also ensures that companies are looking for “blockchain developers and engineers.”

What was the growth due to?

According to LinkedIn, companies set their sights on the cryptocurrency sector, driven by characters like Elon Musk, who in 2021 was a great promoter of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and dogecoin (DOGE). “I own bitcoin, Tesla owns bitcoin, and SpaceX also owns bitcoin,” the Tesla and SpaceX CEO said at an event covered by CriptoNoticias.

While with DOGE, Musk joined the Dogecoin Foundation, an organization that seeks to accelerate the development of the cryptocurrency.

US employers continue to expand offerings related to bitcoin, Ethereum and blockchain. Source: adobe.stock.

Additionally, LinkedIn considers that jobs related to bitcoin have also grown, since investors poured large amounts of money into cryptocurrency companies and that work with blockchains.

Those investments mostly appear to be in profit. At the end of 2021, bitcoin achieved an appreciation of 63.2%, widely exceeding the returns of traditional assets, as reported by CriptoNoticias.

Regarding its market capitalization, bitcoin went from USD 597 billion on January 1, 2021 to USD 907 billion, an increase of USD 310 billion, or 51.9% in the year, and this is something that is attractive to investors.

Growth since 2018

The growth that the presence of “bitcoin” and “blockchain” has had among the requests made by American employers should not be surprising.

In fact, it is something that has been going on for several years. For example, in 2018 the position of “blockchain developer” led the list of emerging jobs, which grew 33 times. While companies requested people with programming language knowledge to write Solidity smart contracts and the Node.js environment

Also in Latin America there is an increase in searches for professionals related to Bitcoin. This is shown by an investigation recently carried out by CriptoNoticias that shows how it has grown in Argentina, Venezuela and Mexico.