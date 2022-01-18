Bitcoin: what is the “death crossing” and why it is the worst scenario

This Tuesday, January 18, Bitcoin cryptocurrency fell to $41,800 and pushed the rest of the market down.

On November 10 last year, the crypto had reached an all-time high of $69,000 which it was unable to maintain.

Since then, it has fallen 39% and investors are feeling “extreme fear”, according to the fear and greed index.

The second most traded cryptocurrency in the ecosystem is Ether and caught the Bitcoin effect. Today, It’s stuck at $3,100.

On the other hand, BinanceCoin, the third most traded cryptocurrency in the entire ecosystem, fell 2.6% in the last 24 hours and it dropped to $465.

Other cryptos like Solana, XRP, Luna, Polkadot, Polygon and Avalanche as well fell between 2 and 7% in the last hours.

Bitcoin: why investors see a “dark” picture

In the medium term, the analysts of the Tradingview platform They foresee a significant drop in the entire cryptocurrency sector and consider this to be the first “crash” of the year.

“It will be a quick and aggressive drop because millions will be liquidated,” an expert warns and suggests that Bitcoin will bottom out at $34,400.

Another analyst says that “Bitcoin started a bearish phase” and fears that the cryptocurrency will repeat the “crossing of death”, which occurs when the 50-day moving average (a technical indicator used to create averages) falls below the 200-day moving average.

Why is it dangerous? This indicator suggests that a new sell-off of the asset will potentially begin.

Faced with the fall, the volume of purchases and sales of the crypto increased by 14%, according to data from Coinmarketcap, which means that investors continue to transact and bet on the asset despite the fall.

And what will happen to Ether?

ethereum

In the crypto ecosystem, the Ether cryptocurrency is highly loved by investors. Such is so some consider it “the best financial instrument in the world”.

In this context, on Tradingview, analysts only see Ether’s drop as a big buying opportunity and not a threat.

“We are going to prepare ourselves to take advantage of the correction. Without a doubt, we are facing a great opportunity. Let’s hope it turns out as well as the previous ones”, an expert says.