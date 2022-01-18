Black Tuesday for Argentine financial assets in New York

The New York Stock Exchange opened in the red for Argentine assets. A sign of how the relationship with the IMF is.

Argentine bonds -tied to public debt- they are falling at the open of the market close to 3% and shares listed on Wall Street plunge as much as 5%.

On the other hand, Country Risk soared to touch 1,900 basis points.

Public securities issued with the 2020 debt swap accumulate an average drop of 11% touching lows prior to the restructuring of private debt.

At their lowest prices since going to market, there are bonds with foreign law, such as Global 35 (GD35) and Global 46 (GD46) that are worth less than 29 dollars, when they were paid above 50 dollars only 16 months ago.

The return rates offered by bonds in dollars in the short section of the curve reached 27% per year in dollars for issues with Argentine law, and 25% for those with foreign law.

They are extraordinary returns where the forecast of default underlies, it is believed that they will not be paid in a timely manner, which makes them attractive only for those with the courage to assume such a risk.

All this reflects the low expectations that the market has about a soon agreement of the national government for its debt with the IMF.

In that sense, still The results that will emerge from the meeting between Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero and the Secretary of the United States Department of State, Antony Blinken, remain to be known., within the framework of the negotiations that Argentina is carrying out with the IMF. The reaction of the markets will be key after these talks.

After the meeting with the US Secretary of State, Cafiero plans to meet in the afternoon with the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Democrat Nancy Pelosi.



