Bob Saget’s wife shares an emotional tribute on networks

Jimmy Kimmel breaks down in tears remembering Bob Saget 0:40

(CNN) — Bob Saget’s widow posted a tribute to her “sweet husband” after his funeral.



Kelly Rizzo honored the “Fuller House” star on her verified Instagram account, writing over the weekend, “After much thought this week, I’m trying, really trying, not to think my time was stolen.”

“And instead to think how lucky I was to be the one to get married to THE MOST AMAZING MAN ON EARTH,” she wrote. “I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years.”

Saget was found dead in his Orlando, Florida hotel room after a stand-up performance. The 65-year-old man’s cause of death is still being investigated, though authorities said there was no evidence of drugs or criminal action at the scene.

His wife wrote that during their years together, “we had that time to make each other happier and change each other’s lives forever.”

“I got to be the one to love and appreciate him. He deserves all the love. Every ounce of it. Because that’s how amazing Bob was,” her post read. “He was love. If you were in his life you knew he loved you. He never missed an opportunity to tell you.”

Rizzo also wrote that she had “no regrets,” adding that she and Saget loved each other very much.

“I know how much he loved me until the last moment and he knew the same,” she wrote. “I’m very grateful for that. Not everyone gets that.”

On Sunday, “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” which Saget hosted, paid tribute to him on the show.