Boca Juniors vs. Colo Colo: Luis Advíncula shines in defense with a brilliant closing to avoid rival attack in the Summer Tournament | VIDEO | NCZD | PERUVIANS-ABROAD

Boca Juniors has been playing a friendly match against Colo Colo, valid for the Summer Tournament. For now, the result favors ‘Xeneize’ 1-0 and one of the stars of the match is Luis Advíncula, who has closed the right area efficiently and was even applauded by the fans after a great recovery.

The action took place over 36 minutes, when the ‘Cacique’ was fully ahead, seeking to equalize the score. In three quarters of the field, Pablo Solari, who had fallen back a few meters, looked for the ball, but he did not have good control and caused a dispute with the opposing defense.

The sector was covered by the Peruvian Luis Advíncula, who realized his opponent’s mistake and accelerated his journey. Without thinking twice, the right-back swept very aggressively, albeit cleanly, and managed to win the ball, causing the Colo Colo striker to fall at the same time.

Darío Herrera, referee of the match, did not observe a foul and let the game continue with its development, but a few seconds later he had to stop everything. Pablo Solari was lying on the grass and was annoyed with his teammates, since they did not come to help him in the offensive attempt.

Luis Advíncula spotted his colleague and helped him, explaining that there was no infraction in the intervention they carried out. Finally, the game was able to continue its development and, for now, Diego González’s goal takes Boca Juniors to the top of Group A, beating ‘Cacique’ by direct duel (both with three points).