Boniek García signs with the four-time champion for two tournaments

2022-01-18

Pablo Lavallen adds a new signing in the Olympia for him Closure-2022. The Argentine coach has given the go-ahead for the signing of the veteran midfielder Boniek Garcia.

The Honduran midfielder, who participated in two World Cups with Honduras (South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014) signed with the Olympia for one year (two tournaments) so he will be in the lion’s den for all of 2022.

After 10 seasons in the mlswhere he became a legend houston dynamo, boniek garcia was not renewed and had to look for work outside of soccer U.S and as it was being handled, this day TEN has confirmed its incorporation into the white club through Osman Madrid.