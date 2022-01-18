Brian Cox’s lapidary phrase about Johnny Depp: “He is highly overrated”

Brian Cox refused to participate in “Game of Thrones” because he was paid little (Reuters)

The actor BrianCox, one of the protagonists of the successful series “Succession”, talks about everything in his memoir, “Putting the Rabbit in the Hat” (Poniento the rabbit in the hat) and does not mince words when it comes to giving his star review Holwyood What Johnny Depp Y Edward Norton.

“He would have been a money maker, but of all the characters in the movie he was the most ungrateful,” Cox, 75, wrote of turning down his role in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise, which ultimately went to Jonathan Pryce. . “Plus, I would have ended up doing it movie after movie and losing all the good things I’ve done.”.

In excerpts obtained by the American magazine GQ, Cox notes: “Another thing about ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ is that it’s basically the Johnny Depp show as Jack Sparrow, and Depp is so hyped, he’s so overrated.”

“Think of ‘Scissorhands Young’. Let’s face it, if you come in with hands like this, pale makeup and scars, you don’t have to do anything. And did not do it. And subsequently, he has done even less.” sentenced the actor in his publication.

The Golden Globe winner went on to suggest that Depp’s star power is slowly dimming due to the case of violence against him by his ex Amber Heard. “But people love him. Or they loved him. They don’t like it so much anymore these days of course”.

Johnny Depp in Rome (Reuters)

Cox also took the time to praise director Spike Lee, who the star says put actor Edward Norton “in his place” while filming 2002’s “25th Hour.”

“Ed Norton was in the movie and he’s a nice guy, but it’s kind of annoying because he imagines himself to be a writer and director.”, wrote Cox without filter.

“He and I had this scene set in the bar owned by my character. Spike arranged it flawlessly, but Ed came in and said, ‘I’ve done some work on the script and I’ve got some ideas and I’d like you to think about them.’ I have rewritten some things there…”, recalled the actor about the situation between the director and Norton. “Spike said to him, ‘Oh, well, let me see.’ He glanced at Ed’s notes, then said: ‘Well, that’s very interesting. Okay, so what we’re going to do now is…’ and he put Ed very firmly in his place.”.

Norton is known in the industry for taking ownership of the projects he works on. Everything must go through him first, they say. In “American History X” he edited his scenes and appeared on the set of “The Red Dragon” with his text rewritten. After giving life to the Hulk in Louis Leterrier’s film in 2008, everything seemed to indicate that the actor would recover his character in “The Avengers” (2012) but finally he was left out, according to Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, they preferred to look for a actor who showed a “collaborative spirit”.

The screenwriter Zack Penn leaked to the press that the American interpreter had an “unusual” way of working: I changed the scenes at the time of filming them or did long preparation exercises. However, despite his efforts to improve the story and its characters, the film was one of Norton’s great failures on the big screen. The experience in the shooting, with continuous push and pull by the actor to change dialogues and tone of the film, caused him to be replaced by Mark Ruffalo.

Later, the Oscar nominee said he felt cheated because Marvel changed everything they had promised him. He wanted a dark film in the style of Christopher Nolan’s “Batman” trilogy and thought the studio wanted the same. But it was not the first time that the actor crossed certain limits. For giving your opinion all the time in the script reading of “Question of Honor” Nick Nolte ended up leaving the project. “He would interrupt and keep telling the other actors how we should play our characters.”

Edward Norton

Cox was about to become Robert Baratheon in “Game Of Thrones”, but turned down the role. In his autobiographical book, “Putting the Rabbit in the Hat”, the actor explains why he refused to participate in the hit HBO series.

“I know very little about ‘Game of Thrones,’ so I can’t say if it was a major character or not, and I’m not going to Google it to see if it was, because I turned it down,” he said. “Why? Well, ‘Game of Thrones became a huge success and everyone involved made a huge fortune, of course. But when it was originally offered to me, let’s just say the money wasn’t that great.”

“Plus, I was going to be killed pretty soon, so I wouldn’t have had any of the long-term benefits of a hit show where your salary goes up with each passing season. So I turned him down, and Mark Addy got gored by the boar instead. (I lied. I googled it)”, he added.

But “Game of Thonres” was not the only great blockbuster in which Brian Cox was close to participating. “About Harry Potter they also ask me. Harry f-cking Potter. I think the role he could have played was the one Brendan Gleeson got, but Brendan was more in style than I was at the time, and that’s how my business works, so he got it.”

