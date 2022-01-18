By abusing botox, Sabrina Sabrok partially loses the mobility of her face

Sabrina Sabrok is not shy about saying that she underwent more than 50 surgeries. In fact, she holds the curious “title” of being the celebrity with the largest breasts in the world, and to achieve this she has undergone multiple procedures.

Last year, she had Botox injections in her lips and face in the United States, where she currently resides, and began to experience discomfort that set off alarm bells. For this reason, she returned to Mexico to urgently consult her plastic surgeon.

“On my face, I put a lot of Botox on; a lot of filler in the lips. That went all over my face and makes me not able to smile properly. I feel like a pull”, he told the program “Un Nuevo Día”, from Telemundo. And he added: “Week after week, I put on and put on and now that I returned to Mexico the doctor sent me to do an analysis on my face, with electricity. They poked me in the face. It was a super complicated analysis.”

The result of that analysis indicated that his suspicions were not wrong: “They told me that I have paralysis on the right side due to both botox and filling.” “I have to go to a place where they are going to do ultrasound, laser and a lot of other things. They also gave me medication to relax the muscles and I have to move my face a lot and do facial exercises,” he said about his near future.

But beyond this painful situation, Sabrok does not regret having spent so much of his life in the operating room. “I achieved what I wanted: to see myself artificial, like a doll,” he justified. “I worked as a music teacher and they didn’t think about doing things to my body. Later, everything changed when I began to be a star, to work on television and earn money to spend on surgeries, “he said later.

“I am lucky to have the best plastic surgeon,” Sabrina wrote on Instagram.

True to her style, she also agreed to give a message to the people who criticize her for her surgeries: “To the people who do not want to do anything, and want to age with dignity, as they say, the truth is that you have to grow old with a budget ”.

He also took his time to criticize the personalities who do not take responsibility for the surgical procedures they undergo: “It is absurd that they say that nothing is done, when it is more than notorious, it is hypocritical. I say this because people know that I don’t care what they think. As long as I’m happy with my body, I look young and my husband likes me, the rest doesn’t matter to me. I challenge the girls in the middle to confess their surgeries, there is nothing wrong with wanting to steal a few years from time.

The actress, in fact, plans to take advantage of her stay in Mexico to undergo a new touch-up. “I want to have several procedures, including lifting my face. I am interested in undergoing liposuction to be super skinny. This would be my 53rd surgery, plus whatever comes to mind,” he said.