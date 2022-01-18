Carlos Lara, former RBD producer, answered Sergio Mayer Mori’s statement of ‘hate’ in an original way | Famous

The premiere of the “Rebelde” series on Netflix generated controversy, because although many Internet users believe that this remake should not have existed, others consider that giving it a new twist was the right thing for the new generations.
Young talent is an essential part of the project and some names that stand out are Azul Guaita, Andrea Chaparro (daughter of Omar Chaparro) and Sergio Mayer Mori.
Although its protagonists were happy for the premiere of the chapters on the streaming platform, things were not like that for Bárbara Mori’s son, since he was indifferent to the series and also to the music of the RBD band.
“I’m going to tell you something: yes, I’m doing the project; yes, I have to sing them because I have to sing them by contract, but I hate RBD. It’s reality, I don’t like the songs, I never saw this ‘thing'” , This was confirmed in a live on Instagram in 2021.
received an unexpected response
His comment negatively affected his image, as Internet users asked to be removed from the project, which caused that shortly after publicly apologized for his words, although the Internet apparently has not forgiven him.
His position towards RBD not only reached his followers and the media, but also one of the most important music producers and composers in Mexico, Carlos Laura.
Lara was behind most of the great successes of RBD, from 2004 to 2009, the year they announced their separation. On his Facebook account, the producer issued a small statement clarifying that Mori’s comments do not affect him in the least and “he celebrates his honesty.”
The native of Torreón, Coahuila, pronounced himself proud of taking RBD to the top and looks forward to seeing the musical work of Sergio Mayer Mori, wishing him at least “one percent of the success” that the group had.
“Drop the microphone 🎤 and let’s applaud!”, “I doubt very much that they will have half the success that RBD had” or “Your answer is polite and exact and for those of us who were in the RBD project it is clear to us…”, are just some of the comments that can be read on the publication.
Carlos Lara was not only one of the minds behind RBD, since in his career he has worked for renowned artists such as Menudo, Ricky Martin, Timbiriche, Flans, Magneto, Yuri, Lola, Luis Fonsi, among many others, according to the Society of Authors and Composers of Mexico.
What does Sergio Mayer Mori currently do?
At the moment, his father Sergio Mayer Bretón rectified at the end of 2021, within the live program of ‘Montse & Joe’, that the actor is living in Spain to look for other job opportunities, in addition to processing his citizenship, so he will spend at least 6 months abroad to focus on other projects.
In recent days, the 23-year-old published a series of photos mentioning that he was in Barcelona, Spain, with his girlfriend Rachel Chavez, and also received a visit from his mother Barbara Mori.