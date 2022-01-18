Celia Lora shows off what is not under her robe, “pretty captain” | Instagram

Beautiful captain! The beautiful Celia Lora accelerated social networks with a photograph that is not only special for what is seen but also for what her followers imagine, because the famous not only wore the famous bunny but also what she did not was under her robe.

The beautiful Mexican playmate once again consented to Internet users with a photograph where she showed off her unique beauty, because for the occasion, Celia Lora he decided he just needed a captain’s hat, a robe, and nothing else.

What made the hearts of the actress’s followers accelerate was that the daughter of Chela and Alex Lora decided to leave her robe open so it was more than evident that it was the only thing she was wearing at that time and left a lot of her attributes in the air.

It may interest you: Kimberly Loaiza wears a pink outfit while dancing like Shakira

Celia Lora wore a red silk gown with a very special touch, the famous white bunny, with her captain style, small accessories and quite natural makeup. The Acapulco Shore star was most flirtatious sitting in front of a game table with one hand on her head and the other apparently taking care that her naughty robe stayed in place.

The photograph in question was shared 16 hours ago and has exceeded 35,000 reactions on the famous social network, celebrities and non-celebrities could not resist the charms of the also influencer and came with flattery and nice words in the comment box.

ADMIRE THE BEAUTY OF CELIA HERE

Celia Lora shows off what is not under her robe, “pretty captain.” Photo: Instagram.



Celia Lora It is one of the darlings of social networks, not only for its beauty and unique character, but also for keeping an eye on and in contact with its public for this half day to day.

Lora is one of the most active celebrities on the networks and keeps Internet users glued to the screen pending what else she is going to share about her. This beautiful woman has taken advantage of her attributes and was one of the first to have her own exclusive content page.

This beautiful woman frequently promotes the page in question on networks like Instagram and Twitter, where the artist can be seen quite a bit, so what her subscribers find on her page will surely be more attractive. Something that pleases her followers a lot is that Celia has been open to collaborating with other beautiful women to make her content more attractive.