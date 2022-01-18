Chance! Powerful gaming mouse at half the price

In this sense, when gaming with Razer HyperSpeed ​​you can enjoy adequate wireless performance of up to 285 hours. If that wasn’t enough, you can switch to Bluetooth mode for up to 450 hours of battery life . An authentic barbarity that will allow you to dedicate to the games the time that you, and only you, consider.

When we talk about the Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed ​​we are talking about a wireless mouse designed with the latest technology on the market. A gadget that will practically become an extension of your arm and that will allow you to gain those tenths of speed on the screen so necessary to get the most out of a game. With a very low latency and smooth frequency switching in the noisiest environments, you won’t even know you’re gaming with a wireless mouse. As if that were not enough, this device has dual connectivity and Bluetooth for adequate battery life that guarantees longevity.

Six programmable buttons

One of the great features of this wireless mouse is given by its Razer 5G optical sensor. Thanks to this component, you will have adequate precision or 16,000 DPI optical sensor. This ensures that even the slightest mouse movement is registered, giving you the optimum level of precision for winning shots and elusive maneuvers.

Precisely to improve this gameplay and quickly mechanize movements, this latest generation gadget has 6 programmable buttons that you can fully configure through Razer Synapse 3, which gives you access to macros and secondary functions for you to execute. every action with ease. Add to that the Razer mechanical mouse switches, which give you durability up to 50 million keystrokeswhich is suitable for gaming marathons.

43% discount in the Amazon store

Being a professional has never been so simple. It is clear just by looking at the price of this latest generation gaming mouse. Despite its extensive features, the Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed ​​can be yours through the Amazon store for just €39.98a price well below what the market marks and that represents a 43% discount compared to its usual price.

It is difficult to improve this offer, which also includes free shipping and returns. A unique opportunity to raise the level of your games and become a total player.