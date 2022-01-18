China records worst year for number of births since 1950

The Chinese National Statistics Office has reported this Monday of 10.62 million births during the year 2021, 1.4 million less than in 2020, in a new unprecedented minimum since 1950 despite the efforts of the authorities to increase the birth rate .

Meanwhile, the birth rate has fallen to 7.52 births per 1,000 inhabitants, the lowest since 1978, and deaths have stood at 10.1 million, according to the Bloomberg news agency.

These data would certify that the population of the first country in the world by number of inhabitants will fall even earlier than expected, and could even begin to decrease this year 2022, according to some projections.

The decrease in the number of women of childbearing age, the change in mentality and the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic have led to this drop in birth rates, according to the director of the Chinese National Statistics Office, Ning Jizhe, who expects the The population will remain around 1,400 million inhabitants with some 10 million births a year in the coming years thanks to the new three-child policy.

In mainland China –not counting Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan and foreign residents– there were 1.41 billion inhabitants, with 480,000 more than in 2020. Of these, 62.5 percent are of working age –between 16 and 59 years old — down from 70 percent a decade ago.

Gone is the announcement of exceptions to the one-child policy in 2013 and in 2016 each family was allowed to have up to two children, which allowed a slight rise in the birth rate. In 2020 all restrictions were removed and even measures such as making education cheaper or measures to reduce abortions have been implemented.

A score of regions have announced measures to promote the birth rate such as expanding paternity leave or establishing economic aid and soft loans.