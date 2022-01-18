Chivas has already confirmed its starting lineup in an eleven in which Roberto Alvarado is not

The activity of Mexican soccer returned with Liga MX and the Chivas already They have their line-up ready with which they will face the duel of Tournament Clausura 2022 where Pachuca will be measured for Day 2 on the field of the Hidalgo Stadium. After the first victory against Mazatlán, the coach Michel Leano and his coaching staff have found their star 11 to fight for another victory.

After the infections suffered by the Sacred Flock the week before Hiram Mier, Luis Olivas and reinforcement Roberto Alvarado, the helmsman will finally have his full team because these elements are already free of COVID-19. Given this, the work of the coaching staff throughout the week should be highlighted to choose the “preferred” for this transcendental commitment against the Tuzos, something that will help the eleven starting elements to oil mechanisms and movements to show good performances in these first duels.

However, the lack of surprises that there will be in a line-up where the vast majority of players are from the past is evident. Opening 2021, since they only added “Piojo” Alvarado to their ranks and it was recently learned that the young Paolo Yrizar, Coming from Dorados de Sinaloa, he was also registered with Chivas despite the fact that it had initially been announced that he would play with Tapatío in the Expansion League.

Chivas will use their best available men, so they would jump with Raúl Gudiño in goal, Antonio Briseño and Giberto Sepulevda in the central defense, as a right back Jesús Sánchez and on the left Miguel Ponce. In the medicancha will be Sergio Flores next to the young man Edward Torres, who was in the ideal 11 of Date 1, as a right midfielder Isaac Brizuela, who will act as the captain this afternoon, to the left Cesar Huerta and in front Alexis Vega with Angel Zaldivar.

For Chivas and coach Marcelo Michel Leaño it is imperative to continue in the ascending line with another victory to gain strength in the first duels of the campaign that seem more to way, because from the Day 5 will be facing the most powerful clubs of Liga MX and therefore it is a good idea to arrive with some victories in tow.