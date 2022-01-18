Christian Colón begins his career as a coach in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY – Puerto Rican Christian Colón had two of the biggest postseason hits in Kansas City Royals history, one in the 2014 American League Wild Card Game and one in the 2015 World Series. Now he wants to leave imprint otherwise on the organization.
The former infielder, once a top prospect turned postseason hero, will be an assistant hitting coach for Double-A Northwest Arkansas in 2022 after retiring as an active player last year. Colón thought about being an instructor throughout his baseball career, always hoping that when he joined a coaching staff, it would be with the Royals.
When he said goodbye after six years as an active player, four of them in Kansas City, Colón knocked on the doors of the Royals’ front office to ask about the possibility of being a coach.
“I think halfway through my playing career, after coming to the major leagues and then coming back to the minors, I realized I had a lot to give to this game,” Colon said. “Eventually, I want to be a manager. With the leaders that the Royals have, Dayton (Moore, president of baseball operations), JJ (Picollo, general manager) and Scott (Sharp, assistant general manager), this made perfect sense to me.”
The Royals saw it the same way.
“We are extremely proud that CC is going to be a part of our player development department,” said Moore. “He is a winner. He always had an extremely high IQ when it came to baseball. I am excited that he can share all his experiences with our players. You want people like Christian Colón to stay in the game and help teach it.
“He has experienced incredible things during his journey through the world of baseball and there is nothing like having coaches and instructors who can pass on and share those experiences with our players.”
Chosen fourth overall in the first round of the 2010 draft from Cal State Fullerton, Colón debuted with the Royals in 2014 and appeared in 21 games that year. He made few plate visits that postseason, but he made sure they counted. In the Wild Card Game against Oakland, Colón executed a successful sacrifice bunt in the 10th inning and tied the score with a single in the bottom of the 12th. Moments later, he scored the game-winning run off a walk-off single by Salvador Pérez.
In 2015, Colón played in 43 games and hit .290 with a .692 OPS. He hadn’t made a single plate visit in four weeks when the Royals entered Game 5 of the World Series with a 3-1 lead over the Mets. He was called up as a pinch hitter in the first half of the 12th inning with Jarrod Dyson at second base, and answered with a line drive single to left field to put the Royals ahead. Colón’s hit ended up making the difference in the eventual 7-2 victory, capturing Kansas City its first World Series since 1985.
Memories of that postseason are still clear in Colón’s mind.
“I remember the parade, that atmosphere; It is something that I will not forget,” said Colón. “The people, the support all those years. I can never thank you (the fans) enough for everything you gave me and my family. I can’t wait to win another championship in Kansas City, this time in a different role. I’m really excited to be able to help players get to the big leagues and help us win at that level.”
Colón, 32, knows he still has a lot to learn in his first role as a coach, how to gain the trust of the players and communicate with them in the right way. As you become the guide you want to be, you’ll be able to lean on several of your own mentors within the organization, such as veteran instructor Mike Jirschele, who will be Northwest Arkansas’ bench coach and once worked extensively with Colón when he Puerto Rican was a player.
But Colon also hopes what he’s learned on the pitch will help as much as the advice he can give prospects about their swings.
“I think the most exciting thing about this is helping the guys and seeing them succeed in their careers,” Colón said. “If I can help in any way, whether it’s with my perspective as a first-round pick, someone who played for a while in the Majors and was successful there, but also not having the success that a pick is supposed to have.” In fourth place, I think there are different ways that I can help someone who is just starting out on their journey. That has me very excited.
“The main thing I want to say is that I am grateful to the organization. They are giving me a chance and I hope to do a lot with it. I really can’t wait to start.”