Cine Yelmo de Roquetas exclusively screens Verdi’s Rigoletto from the MET in New York

Live on January 29 and delayed on February 8 through +Que Cine, the alternative content window of Cine Yelmo

Helm Cinema continues to celebrate the best opera of all time from its big screen with the screening of another music milestone: Rigoletto by Giuseppe Verdi. A bold new production of the acclaimed returning title exclusively and live from the MET in New York to rooms of Helm Cinema via +What Cinema, your alternate content window.

Director Bartlett Sher, winner of a Tony Award, is responsible for this innovative production that can be seen live on Saturday, January 29 in 14 cities and 22 theaters, and also deferred on Tuesday, February 8 in 6 cities and 7 theaters.

A new, daring and surprising approach to Verdi’s timeless tragedy that will transport viewers to Europe in the 1920s, with Art Deco sets from Michael Yeargan and elegant suits Catherine Zuber. the baritone Quinn Kelsey, an imposing artist at the height of his career, brings his fiery rendition of the title role to the Met for the first time, alongside soprano feola pink like Gilda and the tenor Piotr Beczala like the Duke of Mantua.

Tickets on sale now for Rigoletto, both live on January 29 and deferred on February 8, on the Cine Yelmo website.

Cinemas and ticket sales

The next MET season titles for 2022 will be: Ariadne on Naxos (March 12), Don Carlos (March 26th), Turandot (May 7th), Lucia of Lammermoor (May 21) and Hamlet (June 4).

The new season of MET Opera airs live in 22 Cine Yelmo theaters in 14 cities Of the peninsula: Madrid (Ideal, Islazul, Planetocio, Plaza Norte 2, Full Moon), Barcelona (Comedy, Icaria), A Coruna (The Rose Bushes), Alava (Boulevard), Albacete (Vialia), Alicante (Alicante Gate, Vinalopó), Almeria (rockies), Cadiz (South Area), Gijon (Ocimax), Malaga (Plaza Mayor, Rincon de la Victoria, Vialia), Oviedo (The Prades), Tarragona (Central Park), Valencia (Campanar Market) and Vigo (Vigo).

In addition, the offer is completed with the deferred screening at the Cine Yelmo Premium circuit. They will be the same operas already broadcast live but projected a few days later. The 7 Yelmo Cinema theaters from 6 cities that emit this format are: Madrid (Palafox), Barcelona (Castelldefels, Sant Cugat), Biscay (Artea), Seville (Lagoh), Valladolid (South Valley), Badajoz (The lighthouse).

The tickets of the projections of the new season are already available through the web of Cine Yelmo. The purchase of subscriptions can continue to be acquired physically, and with the possibility of choosing seats, in the Yelmo Cinemas ticket office from the past September 8th. In addition, new discount offers have been created with the card Movie Yelmo and Yelmo Pass Opera.