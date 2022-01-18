Club León is reinforced by signing a former Real Madrid player: who is it?





Jesse Villalpando

PHOTO: Jorge Martinez | mexsport

A former member of Real Madrid will arrive in the next few hours to emerald lands, it is the Uruguayan central Gary Kagelmacher.

The 33-year-old defender had a valid contract with the Penarol of his country, although apparently the Lion Club He had no problem disbursing between 130 and 150 thousand dollars to settle the exit clause set by the coal group.

“It’s almost done, it wasn’t my idea to leave, not at all, but this came up yesterday (Sunday) and it’s a very important offer and we decided to take it. It is a beautiful market (Mexico) and a new challenge. It was from one day to the next and it happened because I have a clause. I really didn’t expect it,” said the footballer in an interview for ESPN Uruguay.

Kagelmacher is a true globetrotter, however, his passage through the ranks of the Real Madrid Castilla, even making his debut on May 31, 2009 with the merengue first team. The Spaniard Juande Ramos, then helmsman of the Real Madrid, gave him 58 minutes on the last day of La Liga against osasuna, but after that, Gary he returned to the Second Division “B” with Castilla.

It was in 2010 when the Danube youth squad left the madridista ranks to join Beerschot AC in Belgium, later he went to France with the Monaco and Valenciennes FC, from 2014 to 2016 he played with Munich 1860 of the Bundesliga 2, played another year for the Israeli Maccabi Haifa, then returned to Belgian football with KV Cortrique and since 2020 he had been defending the Peñarol shirt.

In the absence of his signing becoming official, Kagelmacher will occupy the tenth and last foreign position available to the squad commanded by Ariel Holan. It should be noted that the injury suffered Steve Barreiro in Tijuana, coupled with the intermittence of Andrés Mosquera, was what would have accelerated the decision of the “tamer” and the Verdiblanca board of directors to quickly opt for a central defender, a position where the Colombian also appears William Tessillo, immovable for now, as well as the youthful Pedro Hernández.

Regarding the arrival of a right back and a forward there is no certainty. The Ecuadorian thing Byron Castillo seems to be diluted once again, especially since La Fiera will be exhausting its quotas of players not trained in Mexico.

