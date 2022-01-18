COVID: Pharmacies warn of possible shortage of medicines due to omicron

The omicron variant of COVID-19 increased the demand for coronavirus tests and, of course, for medicines. If this rise persists, it is a fact that there could be a shortage of medicine in the coming weeks in Mexico, warned the National Union of Pharmacy Entrepreneurs (Unefarm).

“If the point of contagion at this level continues or rises, we can have a shortage of medicines in the coming weeks., because there is a very important factor: contagions came all over the world at the end of the year, among them in China and India, which are the ones that sell the raw materials for the medicine in Mexico”.

“Their plants are not working at 100%, this derives from the fact that the raw material does not arrive in Mexico on time, so it can generate a shortage, right now there still isn’t, pThat is why it is important to break the chain of infections and that is taking care of ourselves, using the mouth cover and keeping a healthy distance “said Juvenal Becerra Orozco, president of Unefarm.

The association to which almost 6,000 pharmacies are affiliated throughout the Mexican territory announced that currently a shortage is recorded intermittently in these businesses, which is directly related to the international delay in the shipment of the raw material with which the products that help control respiratory disease are made.

If the wave of SARS-CoV-2 infections is not stopped, medicines will start to run out in a few more days, he alerted.

“Everything depends on the contagion capacity, if it rises or remains, we would be talking about 15 or 20 days if we could have a shortage if the point of contagion rises, if it remains there are many alternatives, fortunately there are many national and international laboratories that we are trying to replaceFor example, if one runs out of paracetamol, well, we are already talking to the next one, but if it continues to rise, then in about 15 days we could have a shortage issue, obviously we would report it, but right now we are working very hand in hand with everyone,” explained Juvenal Becerra.

Unefarm urged people not to make panic purchases in the coming days because it would harm the people who really need to purchase the products to control the disease..

“The call to the population is that we do not have to make panic purchases, also tell people that we have vaccination, the omicron variant is not being so aggressive with our body, so if they are going to buy medicines, do not panic because Suddenly they arrive and ask for from five to 10 and there are really people who do occupy it, but it is in a house that is not used, so be very measured and not panic,” he said.

The Unefarm leader suggested to Mexican families that have one or more infected members that go to pharmacies where they sell generic drugs because they are of high quality, very cheap and will help them improve their health.

“Of the pharmacies that we have with adjacent consultancies, we have a 50% increase in consultations and in the people who go and take COVID tests.”

” What we highly recommend and is very important, is continue using the mask, we have to sanitize the areas, keep a healthy distance, because it is important to break the point of contagion. The doctors that we have at Unefarm have realized that the omicron variant for people who are vaccinated and who have very good defenses is presenting itself as a normal flu that we all know, it does not cause this side effect of the lungs, of generating pneumonia, but we have to be very vigilant and the only way is that we have to continue taking care of ourselves,” he mentioned.

