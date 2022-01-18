Cowboys cause their own elimination

ARLINGTON, Texas- The Dallas Cowboys admitted that they never imagined the game would end the way it did, much less unfold the way it did. But in the end it seemed like the summary of an entire season.

The Cowboys started the game slow offensively and defensively, and the San Francisco 49ers took advantage to leave the first quarter with a 10-0 lead, which could have been worse. And they never looked back.

The season, which began full of expectations for the Cowboys, ended abruptly in the wild card round, 23-17 against the 49ers, whose own errors closed the scoring and made the game competitive in the last four or five minutes.

“Offensively, we didn’t really get into a rhythm,” coach Mike McCarthy said. “I think the penalties slowed us down, in terms of field position on kickoff return and a couple of big plays. I think our guys, by halftime, just kind of settled into the game.”

In reality, Dallas started slow, without rhythm and with inaccuracy from its quarterback Dak Prescott, who was little protected from his offensive line, which like the whole season committed punishments at the least propitious moments.

“I didn’t play enough,” Prescott said. “I have to take responsibility for this loss. I have to get better. We definitely underperformed. And that sucks.”

The defense allowed San Francisco an initial offensive series of seven plays in which they ran 75 yards in 4:06 minutes that ended with an Elijah Mitchell touchdown run to set the course that would ultimately be decisive in the game.

Dallas knew it needed to stop the run on the first few downs to force long third-down situations that would load the game on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. But it never happened like that and when they were moments of long yardage they accepted first and 10.

The Cowboys’ defense allowed 6 of 13 successful third-down situations to the 49ers; 341 total yards, 172 passing and 161 rushing.

The only turnover they provoked came in the fourth quarter from Anthony Brown and lifted the team after his offense turned it into a touchdown. But after that nothing happened.

They put little pressure on Garoppolo to think about causing too many errors from the 49ers quarterback. Mitchell rushed for 96 yards and Deebo Samuel 72, plus another 38 receiving.

“Defenses win championships and we weren’t up to the task today,” linebacker Micah Parsons said. “We have to grow as a defense. If our offense is only scoring 17 we have to hold back at 14 or zero… So we have to get better. We shouldn’t care what the offense does. But we’re going to grow from this.”

In their season recap against the 49ers, the Cowboys’ offense generated just 307 yards, including just 77 rushing.

The offensive line snuffed out several advances with repeated penalties, totaling 14 by the end of the game.

Again, the officiating had some very questionable markings, especially placing the ball in both halves of the game. But especially on the last play, when they never allowed Prescott to get a last play to try to go to the end zone from the San Francisco 24-yard line.

Referee Ramón George never placed the ball on the pitch.

“I’ve never seen a game end the way it did,” McCarthy said. “We were trying to get inside the 30-yard line to get our last play out. It was really weird.”

And so ended a season that began full of hope to break the championship drought, despite the fact that the owner and general manager, Jerry Jones, considered it to be one of the most talented teams he had had since he bought the Dallas Cowboys. .