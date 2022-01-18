Cryptocurrencies that will grow in 2022, according to one of the most well-known crypto influencers | Technology

It is being a somewhat confusing beginning of the year for the world of cryptocurrencies due to various obstacles that have caused great instability in bitcoin and other values. Even so, in the minds of many investors is that 2022 will be a great year in the sector.

Regarding what they will be The cryptocurrencies that will grow the most in 2022 there are numerous opinions. After the falls of some options that came from memes and with increasing regulation, it is possible that there will also be greater stability.

In Business Insider Spain they have collected the opinions of David Gokhshtein, who “says he spends up to 70 hours a week focused on digital currencies, whether it’s talking about tokens in live audio chat rooms, researching industry trends, or perusing charts in hopes of predicting what’s going to happen next.” happen”.

In an interview conducted with him, he comments on what are the 8 cryptocurrencies that cannot be lost sight of in the coming months. In the names it gives, there is a mix between some known to investors and others that will be new. Let’s go with them.

chain link is one of their recommendations. Even if “has lost almost half of its value since last November” and lives great instability, believes that this decentralized network must be followed by everyone.

It’s not the first time we see Polkadot between the 2022 recommendations and another industry expert previously commented that “rapidly evolves to include new and advanced features, encouraging developers to build and innovate“.

Vechain it is a Layer 1 smart contract platform with many challenges ahead, but in some eras it has quadrupled profits.

In Gokhshtein’s opinion, Hedera is “one of the most difficult tokens to understand, but asks investors for patience to inquire about it and get to know it thoroughly“.

XRP It has been a difficult time after a lawsuit from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), but the influencer hopes that now is the time for his takeoff.

ecomi it has an agreement with DC to trade non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and its plans, which point in different directions, show that behind the project there is ambition and capacity to obtain good results.

We end up with two cryptocurrencies that we have already talked about before. On the one hand is Cardano, one of the best performers in 2021, and on the other Harmony, which is among the so-called “Bitcoins of the metaverse”.