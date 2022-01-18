Cryptocurrency advertising will be regulated in Spain: know the measures and warnings

Bitcoin cryptocurrency. (photo: Infotechnology.com)

The cryptocurrencies have become extremely attractive as digital assets and many people are easily carried away by ideas like making quick money by buying and selling bitcoin, as well as using other currencies.

Given the predominance of advertising in social networks and traditional media, National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) Spain has announced a series of measures to regulate advertising on exchange platforms.

This new regulation aims to prevent the risks users face when they invest in trading platforms without proper information or often misconceptions about how these exchange services work.

How the new CNMV regulation works

The campaigns targeting more than 100,000 people will require prior authorization from a custodian, and all advertisements will include a warning about the risks of investing in these assets, indicating that all the money may be lost.

The Regulation, which will enter into force in exactly one month (February 17), It will allow the CNMV to specifically control the promotion of all crypto assets. But the great power of the market custodian lies in the fact that crypto asset traders, as well as advertising and the influencers, that they will have to notify the CNMV at least 10 days in advance of the content of the campaigns when they are considered large.

The campaigns that do not reach more than 100,000 people will be subject to the regulatory action of the CNMV, including the procedures and mandatory deadlines for audience collection and requests to stop or correct advertising. They will also be subject to a sanctioning regime, with fines of up to 300,000 euros for serious infringements.

In addition, the CNMV indicates that They have to inform you as if these campaigns were large and massive so that you can generate their impact on the target audience. Statements of crypto assets by independent analysts or commentators (white papers) are not promoted, some are non-fungible or non-investable assets that are outside the control of the CNMV.

Also excluded from scrutiny are utility tokens (exchangeable for services), unique non-fungible tokens (non-exchangeable) and any crypto assets that are considered financial instruments (for example, stocks or bonds).

Non-fungible token. (photo: BBC)

The warnings that have been established by the CNMV

“Investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the entire amount invested may be lost”, is the message that must be clearly visible, occupying at least a fifth of the space in the advertising space.

And not only that, should direct investors to a space detailing several additional dangers, where the format or means of communication prevents warnings from being included in the section, under the title: “It is important to read and understand the risks of this investment that are explained in detail in this location”.

The company or influencer must explain in this space, among other things, that the value of the investments and the profits derived from them can fluctuate significantly up and down , and the amount invested may be lost.

CNVM. (photo: confilegal.com)

Investing in early-stage projects carries a high degree of risk, so it is important to have a good understanding of your business model. Crypto assets regulated by this circular are not allowed to apply client protection mechanisms such as Deposit Guarantee Fund or Investor Guarantee Fund.

It will also be specified that “the prices of crypto assets are constituted in the absence of mechanisms that ensure their correct formation, such as those present in regulated securities markets” and that “many crypto assets may lack the necessary liquidity to be able to undo an investment without suffering significant losses, since its circulation among investors, both retail and professional, can be very limited”.

In addition, the companies they must keep a record containing information and documents related to the current advertising campaign and carried out in the last two years, with the main data of the announcements.

Modifications have a maximum period of 2 days

Advertising must beclear, balanced, impartial and not misleading and, in the case of those commercial communications and advertising pieces that provide information on the cost or profitability of a cryptoactive, these must contain clear, exact, sufficient and updated information, appropriate to their nature and complexity, the characteristics of the media of dissemination used and the target audience to which it is directed”.

And, in case of receiving a resolution or rectification request, the company or influencer must, as soon as possible and in any case within two business days , prove their agreement with the CNMV or oppose, in the latter case, alleging well-founded reasons for such opposition.

