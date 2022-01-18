Dasa will bring genomic medicine to Colombia with the opening of an office in Bogotá

With his division of genomic Medicine, Dasa announced that it will enter Colombia and Chile starting in February, to complement its presence in the region, in which it already operated through Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay.

“Dasa is investing US$40 million in the entire genomics operation, both in the acquisition of other companies and equipment and new developments. We are growing very strongly, more than 100% in recent years, and we want to continue growing in double digits and Colombia as one of the main countries of Latin and South America was in our plans”, highlighted Dasa’s director of genomics and clinical research, Gustavo Riedel.

The company will start with its own office in Bogotá, which it plans to open in April, where patients will be treated and samples will be taken. “Colombia already has a reimbursement policy for genomic medicine, the Government already perceives that there is a health benefit,” added Riedel.

The main tests that the company will handle are: the non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT); preimplantation genetic test for aneuploidy (PGT-A); and HRDOne, which evaluates Homologous Recombination Deficiency (HRD) in ovarian cancer, among others.

The company highlighted that in the medium term it hopes to enter other cities such as Medellín and Cali and work hand in hand with other local laboratories.

“Genomics is the gateway to Colombia, but there is a very high probability of making other investments in the hospital part and diagnostic medicine as a whole,” concluded Riedel.