Demi Lovato looks unrecognizable after leaving rehab | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- In recent years, the different facets of the singer Demi Lovato have stood out, who stands out among other celebrities for its radical changes lifestyle, looks, among other aspects.

However, in recent days her name has become a trend on different social networks after being captured in Los Angeles and his fans were surprised and somewhat concerned about his physical appearance, as some users expressed that the famous looks unrecognizable, since she looked quite discouraged and showed that she had gained considerably in weight.

And it is that a couple of weeks ago it was announced that Demi Lovato ended the year by completing another rehabilitation program voluntarily and privately. According to the magazine People, the interpreter of “Heart Attack” returned home after having attended a center to continue focused on her health, since she recently mentioned that she wanted staying totally sober after overdosing in 2018, for which he almost lost his life.

“Demi is committed to her well-being and throughout her life plans to do regular check-ups to make sure she is putting herself first,” a source shared.

In 2021, Lovato opened up to her millions of fans on her YouTube channel dancing with the devil and told all the details about said event, to which he revealed that there was mixed methamphetamine, molly, cocaine, marijuana, oxycodone and alcohol.

this consumption caused him to suffer from three strokes, a heart attack and brain damage.

After this, the also actress assured that it was California Sober, a term used for those people who only consume alcohol and marijuana on certain occasions, for which he commented that this type of methodology was working because it is not restricted in any consumption, because he believes that this makes him want to consume more.

However, recently Demi Lovato confessed in her Instagram stories that she had decided being completely sober recognizing that it was the only way she could stay healthy and without affecting any type of consequence that the overdose brought him a couple of years ago.

I no longer support my sober california ways. Sober, sober is the only way to be,” he wrote.

looks unrecognizable

Now, The singer alarmed the public by her physical appearance that she showed in different images that circulated in several international media, in which he appears with a look very much in the style of contemporary punk, with a black denim jacket, a Misfits group shirt and dark pants.

In these photographs published by the magazine People, Lovato goes out with the discouraged look while holding a container of water and his cell phone in his hands; in addition to using a black bag.