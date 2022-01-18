Denisse Franco, loses her brother on his birthday

Denisse Franco, brother of the “ex-beauty queen” dies | Instagram

Denisse Franco shared the shocking news last Sunday on her social networks, the “ex-beauty queen” loses her brother during the early hours, she confirmed to her followers.

The “former beauty queen“, Denise Franco, originally from Culiacán, Sinaloa, would confirm the unfortunate events in which, unfortunately, her brother, Christopher Piña, died.

Today is one of the worst days of my life, I woke up with terrible news, my little brother is gone… you leave me with a huge void that nothing can fill, it can be seen in the moving message that the “model” shared in her social networks.

Denisse Franco, brother of the “ex-beauty queen” dies. Photo: Capture Instagram



In the picture, the “mexican beauty queen“, born in Culiacán, Sinaloa, 23 years old, appears from the beach in a two-piece set that shows her slender silhouette, while hugging her now missing brother to whom she reiterates a great promise.

I hope from above you see how I fulfill what I told you one day and celebrate it with me, I love you, and I will miss you.

In the midst of the fatal news, another of the stories shared by Denisse Iridiane Franco Piña, born on March 3, 1998, mentions her brother’s anniversary, just the day he died after the spectacular car accident.

In another of the postcards from the account of the “former Miss Universe contestant” A message can be seen that accompanies an image in which he appears with his brother, a legend in which it is appreciated: “Happy birthday little brother”.

The winner of the contest, “Our Beauty Mexico 2017“It was expressed with a completely broken heart, Christopher Piña, 23, died while receiving medical care at the IMSS Hospital, it transpired.

The events occurred after Iridiane Franco’s brother hit a tree in front of the Government Palace in the Centro Sinaloa neighborhood.

Some reports state that the young man was driving a white Volkswagen Jetta, with Sinaloa license plates, traveling from north to south on Insurgentes Boulevard, between Aguilar Barraza and 16 de Septiembre streets, when he hit the tree and was seriously injured.

A team of paramedics would later arrive at the scene to help the young man and transfer him to the Social Security clinic, however, he perished while trying to save his life

Later, the body was transferred to the amphitheater, they reported, where it was identified by its relatives before the social representative of the State Attorney General’s Office. Rest in peace and an early resignation to your relatives.