Did Toni Costa take care of Adamari López after testing positive for Covid? VIDEO with Alaïa would give them away

A few days ago the famous host of Telemundo, Adamari Lopez, revealed what many already feared since his conspicuous absence in Today. The Puerto Rican presenter confirmed that she had given positive to Covid-19 and that he had flu-like symptoms.

“I know many of you have been wondering why I haven’t been on the show for a few days. I felt a little sick, “he explained in the video he published from his home. “I thought I had a pretty bad cold, but I have done the COVID tests and the result has come out positive”. Related news

The beautiful Puerto Rican assured that she will be taking care of herself and that she will stay away for a few more days until her results come out negative. He thanked his fans for their concern and support, and said he hoped for their prayers and well wishes.

Photo: Instagram @adamarilopez

Did Toni Costa take care of Adamari López after testing positive for Covid?

With Adamari sick, many of her followers began to worry about the health of her daughter Alaïa, six years old, because the minor is very attached to her mother and also lives with her.

However, everything indicates that the little girl is fine and healthy, since she recently appeared with her father in a video of Instagram, in which they precisely celebrated that Alaïa already has a million followers! in his account.

It was Toni Costa who announced the good news from his stories: “Well family, I don’t know if you know, but Alaïa has Instagram and already has a million followers! So we are ready and uniformed because we are going to give them a dance so later we will record it”, advertisement. }

Father and daughter spent an afternoon together and many wondered if Toni Costa was in the house caring for Adamari during her illness, because in the video you can see Alaïa’s dollhouse in the background, located in the patio of her home.

Although in reality it seems that the Spanish dancer is taking care of his daughter while his former partner recovers.

“I love you princess of mommy…. Congratulations. 1 million followers Alaïa”, wrote Adamari in one of the comments of the video.

