Diego Boneta and Renata Notni would have been engaged in New York

Diego Bonet Y Renata Notni They could join the couples who think about reaching the altar this 2022, as it transpired that the actor would have given a promise ring to his girlfriend during his romantic vacation in New York, United States.

Since they confirmed their sentimental relationship, the protagonist of Luis Miguel, the series and the actress of Juana’s Revenge They have become one of the most loved and followed couples by the Mexican public. Their courtship is going from strength to strength, so they have not hesitated to share some photos together in their social networks, from the spectacular places they have visited abroad, to their time with their loved ones.

Until a few weeks ago, the exact date on which the actors had started a relationship was unknown, but it was they who announced that they had formalized their romance. on December 06, 2020, so last year they celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

Both Diego and Renata did not let the occasion go unnoticed and made a couple of posts on their respective Instagram accounts, where in addition to including photos, they also shared tender messages. But it seems that the celebration did not stop there, because according to the magazine TV Notes, the actor of Rebel would have invited his girlfriend to a trip as a couple to New York.

It was at the end of last year when Renata Notni and Diego Boneta shared, on their Instagram profiles, a series of photos that were taken in The big Apple. In the postcards you can see the couple playing and enjoying a beautiful view. Hours later, the 27-year-old interpreter uploaded more images, but on that occasion, they were taken from Central Park and the one that caught the most attention was one of their intertwined hands.

Without further ado, the couple has tried to keep their relationship out of the limelight and in various interviews they have stated that they are very happy, enjoying their courtship to the fullest. However, during the morning of this Tuesday it transpired that the actor would have given a promise ring to his girlfriend, this as a symbol of commitment, since they would already be thinking of uniting their lives in marriage.

Magazine TV Notes published an interview with a supposed close friend of the singer, who shared some details about the courtship between Diego Boneta and Renata Notni. According to what he said, the lovers are developing their artistic careers and have a wonderful sentimental relationship, so they would have decided to take the next step.

Diego’s supposed friend assured that the actor is very much in love and only speaks wonders of his partner. He explained that the trip to New York would have been part of his anniversary celebration and it was in that place where the interpreter of rock age He would have declared his love to his partner.

“Diego, like a true gentleman, knelt down and gave her a ring that, from what I understand, for now is a promise ring; the commitment one is going to be given in the official request that they will make with the family of boths, which will be very soon”, declared the interviewee.

According to the statements, Renata Notni would have accepted between tears, moved by the tender moment, as it was totally unexpected. In the end, it was pointed out that the lovers did not want to share the congratulations because they plan to hold a special meeting where they will involve their relatives and possibly give the exclusive to a magazine.

However, a few months ago the couple faced rumors about a supposed commitment, both completely denied that they were thinking of marriage, as they explained that they were happy enjoying every moment of their relationship and did not want to rush things.

