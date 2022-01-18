Djokovic returns to Belgrade after being deported from Australia

This is how Djokovic was deported from Australia 1:50

(CNN) — Novak Djokovic has returned to the Serbian capital Belgrade after his deportation from Australia ended the world No. 1 tennis player’s hopes of defending his title at the Australian Open.

Djokovic traveled to Belgrade from Melbourne via Dubai, after losing a court appeal this Sunday against the Australian government’s decision to cancel his visa for reasons of order and public health.

Crowds gathered at the airport to welcome the 34-year-old Serb on Monday, chanting his name and holding banners and flags of support. The night before, a building in Belgrade was lit up with the words “Nole (Djokovic’s nickname), you are the pride of Serbia.”

The Serbian Olympic Committee said it was “very disappointed” by Australia’s “outrageous decision” to deport Djokovic. He added that a “great injustice” had been committed. For her part, the country’s prime minister, Ana Brnabic, said the cancellation of the visa was “scandalous.”

“I am disappointed and I think this has shown how the rule of law works in other countries. That is, how it doesn’t work,” Brnabic said in an interview with the Beta News Agency in Belgrade.

“I hope to see Djokovic in his own country, in Serbia. And go through this together with him and give him our support in this difficult moment for him,” he added.

Under Australian law, Djokovic can be banned from the country for three years. Although, Home Secretary Karen Andrews has not ruled out an exemption. “Any application will be reviewed on its merits,” he said.

The Australian Open is the first Grand Slam of the tennis season. The second is the French Open at Roland Garros, which will take place between May 22 and June 5.

But all professional athletes who want to compete in France will need to be vaccinated against Covid-19, the country’s sports ministry told CNN on Monday.

The vaccine pass law in France, which was approved by parliament on Sunday, will require people to have a vaccination certificate to enter public places such as restaurants, cafes, cinemas and sports stadiums, among others.

“The rule is simple. The vaccination pass will be required once the law comes into force in the institutions that were already subject to the health pass (sports or cultural). This will apply to everyone (spectators, professional athletes)”, a spokeswoman for the French sports ministry told CNN.

That new legislation jeopardizes the chances of Djokovic, who has not been vaccinated against covid-19, competing at the French Open.

The French Open previously allowed unvaccinated players to participate while operating in a bubble around the tournament.

Djokovic is the current men’s singles champion on the courts of Roland Garros. Along with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, he has won 20 Grand Slam titles.

“As for Roland Garros, it is in May. The situation may change by then and it is expected to be more favorable. So we will see, but now there is clearly no exception. [de las reglas]”added the spokeswoman.

