documentary reveals excesses in the mansion

The American media A&E will premiere the docuseries Secrets of Playboy, an audiovisual that uncovers multiple secrets that are hidden behind the empire formed by the deceased Hugh Hefner. The material reveals the mode of operation of the American businessman who caused physical and emotional damage to dozens of women.

Under the discourse of false “sexual freedom”, Hefner managed to found one of the world’s largest and most consensual emporium of prostitution, rape and perversion. The production that will be broadcast on January 24 consists of 10 chapters in which the hidden truths of the orgies, sexual abuse and excessive drug use that were experienced in the events organized by Hugh and his team are narrated.

Via Testimonials from Hugh Hefner’s ex-girlfriends, Holly Madison and Sondra Theodore, as well as the former BunnyMother PJ Masten, the shocking revelations that confirm the countless abuses that the psychologist and owner of the magazine Playboy used to make all the members, also called bunnies or Playboy Bunnies.

For his part, Theodore, who is now 65 years old, reported that in the playboy mansion she used to schedule group sex sessions for five nights a week, after which she felt “broken inside”.

What began in 1953 as a “harmless” means of entertainment – primarily for gentlemen – soon was transformed into an exclusive club for perverts that they could do with women whatever they pleased. The authorities’ inattention to the situation caused the mansion to become a sordid playground for human bestiality, specifically male.

Another of the puzzling confessions indicates that Hefner organized Pig Nights weekly, which consisted of bringing several “ugly” prostitutes to have sex with their friends, who enjoyed being VIP members.

Among the figures that stand out is Don Cornelius, who was for more than 15 years the host of a popular American program called SoulTrain. It should be noted that this producer was accused of having taken two Playboy bunnies hostage, whom they caused serious consequences, as revealed in Secrets of Playboy.

On the other hand, the woman who dated the American for more than 7 years, Holly Madison, recounted that Hefner refused to use protection during sexual intercourse. He also confessed that the excesses and violence that were experienced day by day in the house, led her to consider suicide.

The documentary also contains interviews with actress Linda Lovelace, the protagonist of the well-known porn movie Deep Throat. She made a strong statement by noting that when she was in the much-mentioned mansion, they treated her like a “piece of meat” and forced to perform oral sex on a German shepherd while Hefner and his friends watched.

Apart from the statements of various women and members of the clubs, the audiovisual examines from a critical position how the legacy of the renowned editor of the magazine grew in front of the eyes of the North American authorities, who did not pay due attention to the empire that was beginning to form a young man of just 27 years.

It is also emphasized as Hefner he sold his project to the public as a means of sexual freedom that allowed freedom of expression in a “repressive post-war era”. Despite the fact that their parties were never one of the essential concerns for the gringo population, in 1970 feminist groups denounced that their theme showed women as objects.

Similarly, it is shown as manipulation of young women was one of the main strategies that the employer used to keep them under control. Given this, the former promotions director of Playmate, Miki García, revealed: “It was like a cult. The women had been groomed and made to believe that they were part of this family and he [Hefner] I really believed that I owned these women.”

In an interview for the documentary, Theodore described Hugh as a “vampire who sucked the life out of these girls for decades.” Another alarming confession comes from Lisa Loving Barrett, the businessman’s former executive assistant.

Lisa said that it was very common to drug women so that everything could be done to themHe even reported that in the mansion “the drug was known as ‘leg spreaders’ and that they were considered a ‘necessary evil’ because they forced women to do anything.”

In addition, he explained that the rooms of the house were full of cocaine, one of the most consumed drugs during the Pig Nights That happened every Thursday. On the other hand, Holly Madison, one of Hef’s “main girlfriends”, recounted that the man “bombarded her with love at first, but over time he brainwashed her”.

In these situations, the author Russel Miller decided to publish a book in 1985 where he criticized how Playboy clubs were advertised as “a place where sophisticated men could be in the company of their partners while being served by beautiful women dressed as bunnies”, however, behind the curtain an ugly truth was hidden.

Actually they were centers of violence and perversion that used women as sexual objects without importance. It also revealed that Hugh had hidden cameras and microphones throughout the house. That way he had everyone under surveillance at all times.

Despite the success of the magazine, after Hugh Hefner died in 2017 at the age of 91, the medium began to face several problems due to the pronunciations of former bunnies who denounced the practices of the mansion as a result of the movement metoo. Similarly, in recent years, Playboy it has struggled to stay relevant and even in 2020 the magazine stopped printing physical copies.