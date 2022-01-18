Dodgers sign prospect Peter Bonilla from Spain

Los Angeles Dodgers has been active in international signing period and among one of its new acquisitions is peter bonilla. This because Dodgers signed the prospect to pitcher during the weekend, when the aforementioned period began. Bonilla is native of Spain, a country that does not have as much presence in the baseball of the MLB.
Bonilla is a pitching prospect, but what stands out about his entry is that he was born in Spain, a country that is not usually characterized by importing players to the Major Leagues or their branches.
According to information shared by Erick Aguirre, Peter thus becomes the second pitcher to be in the Los Angeles team’s Minor League system. The other is Eduardo Domínguez, who is on the DSL.
Peter Bonilla, 16, is a left-handed pitcher and his reports say that his fastball reaches 88-89 miles per hour (mph), an ability that caught the attention of Néstor Pérez Sr., a scout who took him to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Angels.
