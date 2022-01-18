Does he leave Galaxy to go to Chivas? Julián Araujo clarifies rumors and future

In the last days ran the rumor That the young promise of the LA Galaxy, Julián Araujo, partner of Chicharito Hernandez, I would leave MLS to play with Chivas in Liga MX, a situation that the footballer already took care of clarifying.

in appearance Julián Araujo does not have among his plans to leave the MLS unless you show up an offer that ‘help him improve’, because going down a step in your career is not the priority, so before this has ruled out Chivas.

Julián Araujo’s words for Chivas

In an interview with ‘LA Soccer Hub’, Julian Araujo clarified what for now he does not have Chivas in his plans, because his immediate priority is to do a good job with the Galaxy and then he will analyze any offer that is presented for him, but the only thing that could immediately convince him is Europe.

“I don’t know if this will be my last season in LA Galaxy. I have goals, I have ambitions, I have dreams of going to play in higher level leagues. Go to Europe is my goal, it’s my dream. I’m taking things day by dayI am not focused on that now, when the time comes I will do it,” said the Mexican-American.

Given this, Julian Araujo confessed what are you looking for make the jump to a higher-profile team or a better league, where he does not underestimate the Liga MX and Chivas but many interpret that he threw a stone at them.

“What is made for me, is for me. I’m not going to a team because my agent is looking for a team. I want to go to a team to develop myself, that is superior, go play one top league. I will go to a team that shows interest in me, that’s what’s in my head, but my biggest focus is on the Galaxy,” he said.

Julian Araujo He has spent his entire career in mls, has already changed to the United States to represent El Tri and it is expected that there will soon be news of whether he will change clubs or not.

