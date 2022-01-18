Does he leave the NBA? The new ‘job’ the Los Angeles Lakers got for Russell Westbrook

In the Los Angeles Lakers vs. The Utah Jazz became very curious about the new ‘job’ they got for Russell Westbrook. Does he leave the NBA?

In the midst of adversity came a time of fun for Los Angeles Lakers In the season NBA 2021-22. The team led by Lebron James came out to avoid a fourth straight loss and Russell Westbrook was in charge of giving the color note of the game vs. Utah Jazz.

Far from feeling any kind of pressure due to the poor performance he maintains in terms of effectiveness in field goals, Westbrook responded to Magic Johnson after the criticism made by the Lakers legend about LeBron’s team and company.

Russell Westbrook’s show was going to be complete in the game against the Utah Jazz because he was going to change the doubts of the Los Angeles Lakers fans for two big ovations. Is it time to see Russ shine on the California team?

There were a little over two minutes left in the second quarter of the Lakers vs. jazz when Westbrook was determined to dump the ball to one of the best defenders in the NBA: Rudy Gobert. Bang, bang, bang! Russell dumped the ball in such a way that he earned congratulations from LeBron James.

The new ‘job’ the Los Angeles Lakers got Russell Westbrook in the NBA

Although Russell Westbrook’s dunk against the Utah Jazz generated great excitement among Los Angeles Lakers fans, when Russ began to clean the floor That’s when the fans erupted in applause and laughter. Did LeBron’s partner find a new job?