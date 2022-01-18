Elections 2022: Ingrid Betancourt runs for the presidency of Colombia | International

Colombian politician Ingrid Betancourt announces her candidacy this Tuesday in Bogotá. Carlos Ortega (EFE)

Ingrid Betancourt returns to the exact moment before the event that marked her life. “20 years ago I was kidnapped as a presidential candidate fighting corruption. I’m here today to finish what I started.” Betancourt returns to Colombia, returns to politics and will fight to be the next president of the country. The announcement of his candidacy, this Tuesday, in a hotel in Bogotá, seals a return that began timidly a few months ago. The victim of the FARC, who spent more than six years in captivity, had not returned to live in his country since he was released in 2008, but his presence had become common in recent times, in the run-up to the elections to be held. will be held on May 29. With a marked speech against corruption, he now aspires to lead the political center in the appointment with the polls and finish what the war prevented him from doing.

Her landing in the electoral race could give a new impetus to the Centro Esperanza Coalition, not only because she is one of the best-known politicians in the country, but also because her presence breaks a completely masculine scenario. “The coalition needed the presence of a woman and a person who could speak in a different way. I carry Colombia in my heart in a different way”, he said. The gender imbalance had been as much criticized from the outside as assumed from within. “We recognize the low presence of women. That is something unacceptable, but we are correcting it and surprises will come, ”Humberto de la Calle advanced on Monday, who heads the list for the Senate for the Coalition and who this Tuesday has accompanied the candidate in her announcement. A few words that today sound prescient.

In order for his candidacy to become official, Betancourt will have to win the consultation of the coalition of the center in March against other pre-candidates such as Sergio Fajardo, Juan Manuel Galán or Alejandro Gaviria. His figure was already key at the end of November, when he achieved the union of all of them. It was not easy. The lack of understanding strained the agreements to the limit. When each one seemed to pull for his side, a decision recognized by all as political suicide in the face of the polls, Betancourt assumed the leadership of a meeting in which the agreement was reached to attend united under the candidate who wins the next consultation. Politics has always been very close to Sergio Fajardo, also present at today’s event, and who is currently leading the polls to prevail in the coalition.

The Colombian electoral race is still facing a very diffuse panorama, when there are barely four months left for the first round. Until the coalition consultations take place in March, the names will not be clear. Only Gustavo Petro, the leader of the Historical Pact, seems to have his position secured as the candidate of the left, an advantage that places him ahead in all the polls. Politics also referred to him, pointing to feminism, which has become the protagonist of the campaign precisely because of the absence of women. “Feminism is not intellectual or outdated, but that women have an essential role. (…) It is the Coalition of Hope where women are going to find space”, Betancourt said in reference to some controversial statements by Petro in an interview with EL PAÍS, in which he assured that feminism had disassociated itself from the population.

Colombia has changed in these two decades as has Betancourt herself (Bogotá, 60 years old). So, he launched his candidacy after having stood out in Congress for his tough fight against corruption, for his direct speeches, which sounded irreverent in a landscape dominated by male political elites and little done to the presence of young women. In February 2002, on a trip during the electoral campaign, she was kidnapped by the FARC and taken to the jungle, where she spent the next six years of her life.

Captivity went around the world. While in her country a wide sector accused her of being responsible for her own kidnapping for traveling to such a dangerous area, her face crossed borders and became a world symbol of the war in Colombia. After her release, in 2008, the Franco-Colombian went to live in France and abandoned politics, although in an interview last September she acknowledged that politics had never abandoned her: “It’s in my DNA.” From France, he followed the peace process of the Government of Juan Manuel Santos with the FARC, which was signed in 2016 to end a war that lasted more than half a century.

When her visits to Colombia had already become intermittent, a ruling by the Constitutional Court last December allowed the party that she had led 20 years ago, Verde Oxígeno, to recover its acronym. That’s where the decision to make the leap began to take shape. Until then, in several conversations with this newspaper, she herself had diluted her role as the protagonist, although she was gaining momentum. In an interview in September, she assured that she did not have “a personal ambition”, but in November, from France in a virtual conversation, she maintained that she would not feel “comfortable that she would sit idly by if she had the opportunity to help change the destiny of the country”.

Now the decision is firm. Betancourt is back, his party is still alive and his political desires remain intact: “I have been accused of many things, but lately they have accused me of going back to my house to get political benefits, well yes, I have come back in search of the greatest political benefit : that we all have a better democracy. I come to claim the right to fight for my extended family, which is all of you, the Colombia that I love.”

