Elon Musk said that the social media accounts that follow his movements are “a security problem”

Elon Musk has become one of the most influential people, and the richest businessman in the world, surpassing characters like Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates in 2021 for this reason, it is usual for reports to appear on social networks about their actions and movements; However, the billionaire assured that these publications about his trips “are becoming a security problem.”

The announcement was made through a response to a tweet where he was precisely asked about the risk that said travel information represented for Musk and his family, to which he answered affirmatively, without going into details.

Yeah, unfortunately this is becoming a security issue — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 18, 2022

The discussion took place after the Drive Tesla Canada media published a news item on Monday reporting that Musk had to visit the Tesla Gigafactory in Berlin, Germany this week, information that was denied by the businessman.

“Obviously I can’t comment on all the rumours, but this is not true. I am heading to Berlin in mid-February, not this week,” he said on his Twitter account.

I obv can’t comment on every rumour, but this isn’t true. Am headed to Berlin mid Feb, not this week. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 17, 2022

The denied news stated that Musk would travel to Germany with two Model Ys manufactured in his Berlin factory; however, as reported by the international media Bloomberg, the factory would be ready to produce the latest version of Tesla’s electric vehicle (Model Y) by the end of 2022, as the plant planned to launch between 5,000 and 10,000 of the new cars.

The medium Drive Tesla Canada updated the news and explained that the source assured that the delay of the trip was due to the fact that the company was not ready to receive Musk, in addition, Tesla Canada emphasized that the businessman did not deny that he would drive a Model Y through the streets of Berlin.

The CEO of Tesla had already made headlines this week by assuring that there was a 100% chance that all species would become extinct due to the expansion of the sun “unless humanity makes life multiplanetary.”

Musk’s signature was given in response to an article in the scientific media Phys.org showing “solid evidence” of a “sixth mass extinction” which would be in progress due to the loss of species that has been taking place since some centuries ago.

Tesla now accepts Dogecoins, the popular cryptocurrency born from a meme

Although dogecoin took its inspiration in 2013 from the famous internet meme ‘Doge’, users have taken the cryptocurrency seriously and have rapidly scaled it with a mass circulation of more than 100 billion units on the market, which has made some companies begin to accept this cryptocurrency as a means of payment. Such is the case of Tesla, which will allow its customers to buy some items from its store.

According to the website and Elon Musk himself, some selected products can be purchased with doges. However, the catalog will be limited to secondary items, so users should not have illusions (yet) of purchasing an electric vehicle with said cryptocurrency (at least not one for adults).

The products available for purchase with doges will be the Cyberwhistle, the whistle with the Cybertruck design, for 300 units ($58), the Giga Texas Belt Buckle, a metal belt buckle for 835 doge ($161) and last and Perhaps the most impressive, the version for children of the Cyberquad, the electric ATV also inspired by the Cybertruck with a cost of 12,020 doge, which is equivalent to 2,320 dollars. It should be clarified that according to the official Tesla store, cryptocurrency has become the only way to buy these items, since the cash option is no longer displayed.

Cable clarify that Musk himself has shown interest in said cryptocurrency after talking about the efficiency of dogecoin compared to bitcoin, a cryptocurrency that he also accepted in 2021 but that he disabled just two months later because he considered that the mining of said currency entailed a very large cost to the environment.

