Emilio Gómez says goodbye to the Australian Open with the defeat against Marin Cilic | Other Sports | sports

The game was defined in one hour and 41 minutes.

The Guayaquil native Emilio Gómez succumbed this Monday 6-3, 6-1 and 6-2 against the Croatian Marin Cilic in the first round of the Australian Open, which takes place in the city of Melbourne.

#AusOpen 17 aces, 39 winners, 85% points won with the 1st serve, the numbers of #Cilic Today against Emilio Gómez, who struggled against a Top rival and due to the irregularity of his 1st serve, he won 48%. He could never command, attack as is his style

EG adds 35 points #ATP — Kenny Castro (@kennycastrog) January 18, 2022

“Bitter taste for Gómez (153rd) in Australia. The Ecuadorian, who disputed the main draw of this contest for the first time in his career, he could not beat Cilic”, commented the web portal of ESPN about the meeting, of one hour and 41 minutes, that the tricolor faced.

“Throughout the match, the 2014 US Open winner had total control of the court and had a deadly weapon on his serve. Statistically, he hit 17 aces against just two from the South American. And in terms of points with the first service, he closed his effectiveness percentage at 85% ”, he continued.

And he added: “On the Ecuadorian side, this was his second time in a main draw of a Grand Slam tournament and he still cannot win in this type of tournament. His other match had been at Roland Garros 2020 and he couldn’t beat Lorenzo Sonego after going through qualifying.

In the next round, Cilic will play the winner between Norbert Gombos and Timofey Skatov.