Exercising: better in the afternoon or in the morning?

An international collaborative study shows how the body produces different signaling molecules that promote the Health in a specific way for the organs after exercise, depending on the time of day in which it is performed. These signals have a broad impact on health, influencing sleep, memory, exercise performance, and metabolic homeostasis.

The study, recently published in the journal ‘Cell Metabolism’, has been carried out by the University of Copenhagen (Denmark), the Karolinska Institute (Sweden), Texas A&M University (USA), the University of California-Irvine (USA) and the Helmholtz Center Munich in (Germany).

There is no doubt that exercise improves healthIn fact, exercise has been shown to benefit the body in different ways, depending on the time of day. But nevertheless, Why the timing of exercise produces these different effects is not yet known. To gain a better understanding, an international team of scientists recently conducted the most comprehensive study to date on exercise performed at different times of the day.

Maximize profits

“A better understanding of how exercise affects the body at different times of the day could help us maximize the benefits of exercise for people at risk of diseasessuch as obesity and type 2 diabetes,” said Professor Juleen R. Zierath of the Karolinska Institutet and the Novo Nordisk Foundation Center for Basic Metabolic Research (CBMR) at the University of Copenhagen.

Almost all cells regulate their biological processes for 24 hours, also called the circadian rhythm. This means that the sensitivity of different tissues to the effects of exercise changes depending on the time of day. Previous research has confirmed that Timing exercise according to our circadian rhythm can optimize the health-promoting effects of exercise.

The team of international scientists wanted a more detailed understanding of this effect, so they carried out a series of experiments on mice that exercised in the early morning or late afternoon. Samples of blood and different tissues, including brain, heart, muscle, liver, and fat, were collected and analyzed using mass spectrometry. This allowed the scientists to detect hundreds of different metabolites and hormone signaling molecules in each tissue, and to monitor how they changed when exercising at different times of the day.





The result is an ‘Exercise Metabolism Atlas’: a comprehensive map of exercise-induced signaling molecules present in different tissues after exercise at different times of the day.

“Since this is the first comprehensive study summarizing time- and exercise-dependent metabolism in multiple tissues, it is of great value in generating and refining systemic models for organ metabolism and crosstalk,” said Dominik Lutter, Research Director. of computational discovery of Helmholtz Diabetes Center in Helmholtz Munich.

A deeper understanding

New insights include a deeper understanding of how tissues communicate with each other and how exercise can help “realign” faulty circadian rhythms in specific tissues: Faulty circadian clocks have been linked to an increased risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes.

Ultimately, the study identified new exercise-induced signaling molecules in multiple tissues, which need further investigation to understand how they may individually or collectively influence health.

“Not only do we show how different tissues respond to exercise at different times of the day, but we also propose how these responses are wired to induce an orchestrated adaptation that controls systemic energy homeostasis,” says CBMR Associate Professor Jonas Thue Treebak. at the University of Copenhagen, and co-first author of the publication.

A resource for future research

The study has several limitations. The experiments were carried out on mice. While mice share many common genetic, physiological, and behavioral characteristics with humans, they also have important differences. For example, the mice are nocturnal and the type of exercise was also limited to treadmill running, which may produce different results compared to high-intensity exercise. Finally, the impact of gender, age and disease were not considered in the analysis.

“Despite the limitations, it is an important study that helps direct further research that may help us better understand how exercise, if timed correctly, can help improve health,” said assistant professor Shogo Sato of the Department of Biology. and the Biology Center. Clocks Research at Texas A&M University, and co-author.