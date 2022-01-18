family drama! Kanye West Attends Kim Kardashian’s Uninvited Daughter’s Party

U.S.
kanye-west attended this Saturday daughter’s fourth birthday Chicago, even though his former partner Kim Kardashian had not invited him.
The rapper thanked Travis Scott for giving you the details of the party now Kylie Jenner for giving you access to the celebration which was celebrated in a backyard with Barbie and LOL Surprise Doll theme.
“I’m so happy right now, I just got back from Chi’s party“, He said West, 44, in a video.
“I just have to thank Travis Scott for sending me the address and time and making sure I could pass that memory of birthday with my daughter”.
In photographs shared on social networks, the interpreter of “Runaway” She wore an all-black leather ensemble and joined her daughter in hitting a pink piñata.
According to the portal EntertainmentTonight, also attended khloe kardashian next to his true daughter, Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream and Kourtney Kardashian with his kids.
“I just saw everyone. ANDran Kris (Jenner) and Corey (Gamble) and Kylie. Kylie He let me in just when I got to the place, because the security stopped me once again when I got there, “he said. Kanye.
It is worth mentioning that the rapper previously stated with Hollywood Unlocked that the entrance to the socialite’s house was already blocked.
“Earlier this week, on Monday, when I went to pick up my children from school, security stopped me at the gate. So at that point, safety was between me and my kids and that’s what wasn’t going to happen.”
“But I didn’t want to argue about it. So I relaxed, I took my children to school and then I took them back. At that point, North said to me, ‘I want you to come up and see something.’ And it’s like, ‘Oh, dad can’t go see something. Dad can’t come in,’” he said.