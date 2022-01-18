family drama! Kanye West Attends Kim Kardashian’s Uninvited Daughter’s Party

kanye-west attended this Saturday daughter’s fourth birthday Chicago, even though his former partner Kim Kardashian had not invited him.

The rapper thanked Travis Scott for giving you the details of the party now Kylie Jenner for giving you access to the celebration which was celebrated in a backyard with Barbie and LOL Surprise Doll theme.

“I’m so happy right now, I just got back from Chi’s party“, He said West, 44, in a video.

“I just have to thank Travis Scott for sending me the address and time and making sure I could pass that memory of birthday with my daughter”.

In photographs shared on social networks, the interpreter of “Runaway” She wore an all-black leather ensemble and joined her daughter in hitting a pink piñata.