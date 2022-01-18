FC Barcelona’s plan B up front in case they can’t close the signing of Haaland

2022-01-18

Erling Haland, the name of the moment The Borussia Dortmund attacker is the great objective of several European clubs in this 2022 and the FC Barcelona It is one of them.

Xavi Hernández wants the 21-year-old Norwegian striker and according to Sports Journal, Haaland would be interested in reaching the Camp Nou, but everything goes through the economic part. The financial problems of Barcelona they can prevent signing the jewel.

Added to this is the interest that Real Madrid has in Haland. Florentino Pérez wants the crack of Dortmund and also Mbappé, so the task for Barcelona is not easy.

But of course the barca work on other options. One that Xavi Hernández likes is the Fiorentina striker, Vlahovic. Pure nine that fits, although there are many doubts that he can perform at such a level in a league like the Spanish or the Premier League. And its starting price can exceed 60 million euros.

Now, the real plan B of the Barcelona in case of not arriving Haland He is the striker for Real Sociedad, Alexander Isaac.