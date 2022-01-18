FINAL LIDOM – Gustavo Núñez guides the victory of the Stars in the first game of the Final Series

The Stars achieved their first victory in the final series of the 2021-2022 fall-winter baseball tournament by disposing of the Gigantes del Cibao 5-4 in 11 innings on Monday in a match held at the Tetelo Vargas Stadium in this city.

The second game of the final moves this Tuesday to the Julián Javier Stadium in San Francisco at seven at night. The starting pitcher for the Stars will be Mexican right-hander Wilmer Ríos.

The victory came after Junior Lake struck out for the second out, Gustavo Núñez, who was on second, went for the steal, but catcher Webster Rivas missed the shot to third, which the runner took advantage of to score with the run that left the Giants on the field.

The game started at 8:06 p.m. and ended at 12:46 a.m. on Tuesday. It was the Stars’ eighth win in a row, which includes all seven in the semifinal series.

The match was won by Román Méndez (1-0), who pitched the 11th inning without allowing freedoms, while the setback went to Huáscar Brazobán (0-1).

For the Stars, Andy Otero started on the mound, who worked five innings of three hits, one run, four walks and five strikeouts. He was replaced by Daniel Duarte (1.0), Pat Ruotolo (1.0), Fernando Abad (1.0), Diógenes Almengó (1.0), Gerson Moreno (1.0) and Méndez (1.0)

Raúl Valdés opened for the Giants, with a performance of six and two-thirds innings of four hits, one run, one transfer and five fanned batters. He was relieved by Gerson Bautista (0.1), Jake Sánchez (1.0), Juan Minaya (0.1), Reymín Guduán (1.2) and Brazobán (0.2).

Before the start of the match, a ceremony was held for the presentation of the two participating teams in this last stretch of the championship dedicated to the memory of General Kalil Haché Malkum in the Banreservas Cup option.

The act included the blessing by Pastor Fabio Alberto Silvestre, who was also in charge of throwing the first pitch.

The Giants put a number on the scoreboard in the first inning with a sacrifice fly to center field by Henry Urrutia.

In the bottom of the third inning and two outs, the Stars tied the score at one run apiece as a result of a hit by Robinson Canó to center field.

In the seventh, the green troop took control of the game 2-1 with a hit to the right field by Christian Bethancourt to drive in Jeremy Peña from second.

The Stars marked their third run on Elehuris Montero’s sacrifice fly to right field.

In the opening of the ninth inning, the Giants turned the score around with three runs as a result of Sirí’s home run to left field.

In the closing of that episode, the representative of San Pedro de Macorís equalized the score 4-4 with a single by Gustavo Núñez to the left field.