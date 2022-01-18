FITUR 2022 – Abinader confident that the DR will have more investments in tourism

President Luis Abinader said that the expectations are to consolidate the growth of tourism and reach levels higher than the pre-pandemic.

In addition to the fact that he will participate in several meetings on multiple projects and meetings with the bank, for which he said that he is very optimistic.

“I am very optimistic. I came here to consolidate tourism and take it to levels never seen before and that means many jobs for the Dominican Republic,” he said.

The President exhausts an extensive agenda in Madrid, aimed at increasing investment and employment.

In another aspect, he said that he will meet with Dominicans and with the Spanish president Pedro Sánchez with whom he will talk about various topics, including the Ibero-American Summit, as well as tourism. And you will also see His Majesty the King of Spain on two occasions.

Abinader said that FITUR has the particularity that it is very investment-oriented, where there will be meetings with investors interested in carrying out large hotel projects in the Dominican Republic, theme parks and new real estate developments of great importance.

He indicated that yesterday afternoon he participated in the largest financial structure for the Dominican Republic, such as the agreement between Grupo Piñero, Banco Popular Dominicano and IDB Invest, which is the financial arm of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) for the private sector. .

The president spoke with journalists in the reception area of ​​the Gran Meliá Fénix hotel, Madrid, Spain, where he also indicated that the Pedernales project will be exhibited on Friday. He also mentioned other projects such as the Bergantin, with a large project in Puerto Plata; and that of Miches, where 2,500 rooms are being built.

Abinader said that his agenda is interesting, although he is already used to that type of agenda and in which every day will be dedicated to increasing investments in the Dominican Republic, and improving tourism so that more jobs are created.

He gave as an example that it is precisely because of the development in tourism that macroeconomic stability has been maintained, which in turn has been decreasing indebtedness in relative terms.

And also maintaining growth levels that will allow the country to close this year with a growth of over 12% of its gross domestic product.

The president said that on this trip he is accompanied by two ministers, José Ignacio Paliza and David Collado, with two more people and with the security service in response to accusations about the number of people traveling with him.

Agreements

President Abinader stated that many agreements will be made at that fair. He explained that in this wave of the omicron virus, the destination of Puerto Plata has been affected by 20% as well as the North coast, and that agreements will be signed with airlines such as Air Transat, the Swiss airline and others from all over Europe to which they will be guaranteed support so that they continue to bring tourists to Puerto Plata and Samaná

The president indicated that he has visited the FITUR fairs on four or five occasions, as a Dominican, and that this time as President because the country is a partner, he knows the sector well, “and is dedicated to the Dominican Republic at a very important moment because it is It is going to relaunch tourism around the world.”

The president’s presence at the 42nd edition of FITUR 2022 coincides with the celebration of Altagracia Day, patron saint of the Dominican Republic, on the 21st of this month, the day on which the President will finish his agenda in Madrid.

He indicated that for each direct job, three indirect jobs are created in favor of Dominican families. “I am very sure that the Virgin of Altagracia will be very happy with the fact that we are creating jobs and that Vice President Raquel Peña will be representing us quite well there.”

FITUR 2022 will take place from the 19th to the 23rd of this month at the IFEMA fairgrounds.