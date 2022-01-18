Flights to Cuba today January 17, 2022

The international airport “José Martí” of Havana (HAV) starts the week with a schedule of 24 flights from 7 countries, the routes that stand out today are to the city of Miami, Panama and Canada.

In the tables below we will show the flights scheduled for today in arrivals and departures, by clicking here you can control the status of each flight in real time, so you can know the variations or possible cancellations.

Arrivals at “José Martí” Airport in Havana (HAV)

01/17/2022

Departures from the “José Martí” Airport in Havana (HAV)

01/17/2022

To see the schedule of flights from other airports in Cuba, click here.

If you need information you can contact the airport by phone:

  • Blackboard: 7275 1200
  • Terminal 1: (53) 7 2751200
  • Loss of luggage, Terminal nº 1: 7275 1211, 7642 0100
  • Terminal 2: 7275 1499 and 7275 1596
  • Flight information, Terminal nº 3: 7266 4133
  • Loss of luggage, terminal nº 3: 7266 4854
  • Flight information, Terminal nº 5: 7649 5576, 7649 5666, 7649 7341

