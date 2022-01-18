Former Mayor Bill de Blasio does not aspire to be governor

Former Democratic Mayor of New York bill de blasio announced on Tuesday that he will not present his candidacy for governor in the next elections of November, thus clearing up the doubts of many new yorkers about his political future.

“I am not going to run for the state government of New York, but I will dedicate every fiber of my being to fighting inequality in the state,” he said in a video on his Twitter page.

“We have a lot of work to do together,” he added.

Last November, de Blasio, who finished his second term as Mayor on December 31, he presented to the Electoral Board the necessary documents to create a fundraising committee, and he was expected to make an announcement in this regard.

However, with this decision, of which he did not give many details, he avoids facing the governor Kathy Hochul, which last year replaced Andrew Cuomo, who left office after allegations of sexual harassment.

The attorney general of the state, Letitia James, had announced that he would aspire to the position but two days later withdrew his candidacy.

De Blasio made the announcement from the neighborhood where he lives, the same place where he made the announcement nine years ago that he would run for mayor and where he raised his children, he recalled in the video.

The former mayor admits that he made mistakes and mentions some, but assures that under his government “we changed things in this city” after which he lists the projects that he considers successful in his administration, such as the program to extend preschool education, the reform of the police or the fight against COVID-19.

“We show that together we can achieve great changes,” said De Blasio, who also indicated that in the coming days he will give more details of his plans.