Former president of the Society of Intensive Care Medicine: “ICU demand is above 90%”

Jesús Valverde, former president of the Society of Intensive Care Medicine, warned that the current demand for admission to Intensive Care Units (ICU) it is increasing significantly due to COVID-19 cases and is already above 90% nationwide.

In dialogue with the keys of the day for RPP TV, stated that only for COVID-19 1,000 beds have already been occupied in ICU of a total of 2,100 throughout the country, which are available for both covid patients and patients with other diseases.

“The demand is strongly increased in covid patients who have come to occupy beds that had not yet been occupied during the last two weeks,” said the doctor.

These covid patients “are almost doubling hospitalization in ICU and above all they are unvaccinated patients”.

Lack of intensive care doctors

Valverde pointed out that this scenario worsens due to the great deficit of intensive care doctors nationwide, who number about 750, but those who are currently “operative” are almost 600.

“According to international standards, there should be a bed ICU for every 100 thousand inhabitants, that is, we should have 3,300 beds ICU at the national level and that keeps a proportion with approximately 2,500 intensive care doctors. There is a deficit of more than 1,500 intensivists nationwide,” he said.

And he emphasized that “this is not going to be resolved in years,” for which he urged citizens to join efforts “to prevent patients from reaching intensive care.”

“What better than getting vaccinated, which is the best way to avoid serious forms of COVID-19“, he remarked.

