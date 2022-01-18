Francisco Liriano announces his retirement as P

After a 14-year major league career, mostly with the Twins and Pirates, Dominican left-hander Francisco Liriano has retired as an active player.
Liriano’s retirement was first reported by FanSided’s Robert Murray, who shared the following statement from the 38-year-old pitcher.
“I’ve spent time recently reflecting on my career and thinking about his future,” Liriano said. “After many conversations with my family, friends and others who love me, I have decided to retire from professional baseball after a 20-year career.
“I want to thank all the instructors and fans, both in the United States and the Dominican Republic, who have supported me throughout my baseball journey.”
Liriano was signed in 2000 by the Giants and then traded to the Twins in 2003 in the AJ Pierzynski trade. In 2006, after making his Major League debut the year before, the left-hander was named to the All-Star Game.
In his career, in which he split time between starting rotations and bullpens, Liriano went 4.15 in 419 games (300 starts) with 1,815 strikeouts in 1,813.2 innings with the Twins, White Sox, Pirates, Astros and Tigers.